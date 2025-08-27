Pudgy Penguins Comes To NASCAR: How To Watch Ricky Stenhouse Jr. In Pengu Car, Betting Odds

Pudgy Penguins has grown from an NFT collection into one of the most well-known crypto brands on the internet and consumer products companies with products at Walmart, Five Below, Target and on Amazon.com.

The popular brand now heads to the race track this weekend as part of its partnership with NASCAR.

Pudgy Penguins at Southern 500

The NASCAR racing team of HYAK Motorsports, which is the home of driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the #47 Chevrolet car, has shared pictures of what their vehicle will look like for this weekend's Southern 500.

"Pengu looks fast here," Pudgy Penguins tweeted about the image.

Pudgy Penguins also shared more images of the car, which will take the track with Stenhouse behind the wheel.

The race takes place on Sunday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. ET with TV coverage coming from USA Network, a media asset owned by Comcast Corporation CMCSA. Qualifying for the race will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3,0 on truTV.

Why It's Important

The Pudgy Penguins logo and brand on a NASCAR continues the brand's evolution from NFTs into consumer products, merchandise and major partnerships.

"Over 2MM estimated viewers and hundreds of thousand more throughout the weekend in person! We are excited to drive top of the funnel awareness on the biggest stages, and bring Pudgy Penguins to every nook & cranny of the USA," Pudgy Penguins Head of Partnerships Steve Starobinsky tweeted.

Pudgy Penguins announced a partnership with NASCAR back in June and this marks one of the first activations and public showings from the collaboration.

Other cryptocurrencies have been featured on professional race cars in the past including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which was featured on a vehicle in NASCAR races in 2021 and on an IndyCar for the 2025 Indianapolis 500.

Betting Odds

Stenhouse Jr. has been a professional driver in NASCAR for 14 years, making his debut in 2011 before joining the league full-time in 2013. Stenhouse Jr. was named the Rookie of the Year in 2013.

Among the accolades for Stenhouse Jr. are winning the 2023 Daytona 500. His last win came in October 2024.

During the 2025 racing season, Stenhouse ranks 29th among NASCAR drivers with 436 points. In 26 races, Stenhouse has zero wins, three top 10 finishes and one top five finish. The driver has an average starting position of 28.385 and an average finishing position of 22.192.

With no wins and a lack of top finishes in 2025, the betting odds pay out significant amounts if the Pudgy Penguins car crosses the finish line first on Sunday.

Here are the latest odds from sportsbook DraftKings Inc DKNG for Stenhouse Jr. and the #47 Pudgy Penguin car at the Southern 500:

Win: +25,000,

+25,000, Top 3 Finish: +7,000

+7,000 Top 5 Finish: +3,000

+3,000 Top 10 Finish: +900

+900 Top Chevrolet Car Finish: +10,000

The current betting odds mean that a $1 bet on Stenhouse Jr. to win would pay out a profit of $250 if he wins the race.

Pudgy Penguins have been a major comeback story in the world of NFTs and cryptocurrency since entrepreneur Luca Netz bought the assets, brand and company in April 2022.

Pudgy Penguins Token

Interest has grown in the Pudgy Penguins Coin PENGU/USD in 2025 with the coin trading higher in recent months.

The coin trades at $0.03067 at the time of writing, as the 49th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $1.9 billion.

