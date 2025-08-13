August 13, 2025 12:20 PM 2 min read

180 Life Sciences Extends Rally After Revealing $349 Million Ethereum Reserve

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF climbed Wednesday, extending the previous day's rally, after the company revealed it had accumulated more than $349 million in Ethereum ETH/USD as part of its revamped treasury strategy.

The company said it now holds 82,186 ETH, valued at about $349 million, following the launch of its Ethereum-focused plan in late July. Executive Chairman McAndrew Rudisill said more than $350 million in capital has been deployed since completing a PIPE transaction last week, adding that the ETH reserve will help fund an on-chain yield generation program managed by Electric Capital.

The firm plans to rebrand as ETHZilla Corporation, aiming to position itself as a leading public company in Ethereum treasury management. The yield strategy is designed to outperform traditional ETH staking returns.

Also Read: Another Ethereum Treasury Play: 180 Life Sciences Raises $425 Million To Buy ETH

The company also reported approximately $238 million in cash and cash equivalents. On Monday, shares jumped 54% in after-hours trading after the company completed a $156 million private offering of convertible notes due 2028 to an undisclosed institutional investor.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

This transaction follows a $425 million private placement, priced at $2.65 per share, involving more than 60 institutional and crypto-native investors. Proceeds from that raise are earmarked for ETH purchases, transaction costs, executive compensation, iGaming operations, biotech IP monetization, and other corporate purposes.

ATNF is currently trading about 612% above its 50-day moving average and roughly 759% above its 200-day moving average. The company has a 52-week high of $17.75 and a 52-week low of $0.66.

ATNF Price Action: 180 Life Sciences shares were up 32.52% at $13.57 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: VPLAB On Shutterstock.com

ATNF Logo
ATNF180 Life Sciences Corp
$13.3029.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4717.502.78%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved