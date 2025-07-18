July 18, 2025 6:07 AM 2 min read

Dogecoin Is Trading 11% Higher Friday Morning After This Nasdaq-Listed Firm Added It To Its Treasury

Follow

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading higher early Friday morning after a Nasdaq-listed firm stated that it would establish a reserve of the dog-themed memecoin.

What happened: DOGE was up over 11% in the last 24 hours, with trading volume surging 64% to $5.56 billion. 

The coin soared above $0.24 for the first time in nearly five months. The latest uptick pushed its weekly gains to 20% and monthly gains to nearly 40%.

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez said that given the meme coin has crossed the key $0.20 resistance, the "next key hurdle" lies at $0.36.

DOGE's open interest jumped 25% in the last 24 hours to levels not seen since early February, according to Coinglass. 

More than 70% of DOGE derivatives traders on Binance were betting on its price increase, as revealed by the Long/Short Ratio.

See Also: Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: Here’s Which Coin The ‘Memecoin Supercycle’ Analyst Is Betting On Instead

Why It Matters: The rally comes after Bit Origin Ltd. BTOG announced plans to create a Dogecoin treasury, becoming the first of its kind to designate the multi-billion-dollar memecoin as a core strategic asset.

The firm secured $400 million in equity capital and an additional $100 million in convertible debt from accredited investors, with a significant portion of the proceeds going toward DOGE purchases.

Price Action:  At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.2388, up 11.25% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of Bit Origin were up 11% in pre-market trading after exploding 90% to $0.6310 in Thursday’s regular trading session. The stock has jumped over 270% in a month.

BTOG demonstrated a low momentum score as of this writing. If you are looking for high-momentum stocks for your portfolio, try exploring Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo Courtesy: alfernec on Shutterstock.com

DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.23999.86%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.82
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTOG Logo
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.724914.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved