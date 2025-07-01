July 1, 2025 10:00 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mirror Tech Stocks Sell-Off As Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Passes Senate: Analyst Spots 'Rare Warning' For BTC

Follow

Leading cryptocurrencies fell alongside tech stocks Tuesday as the Senate passed President Donald Trump's mega tax-and-spending bill.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:25 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD-1.85%$105,518.53
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		-4.03%$2,395.09
Dogecoin DOGE/USD          -4.72%$0.1582

What Happened: Bitcoin went downhill, hitting an intraday low of $105,157.40. The trading volume rose over 6% in the last 24 hours, suggesting significant sell pressure. Ethereum trended downward in the $2,400 region.

The decline erased over $220 million worth of bullish longs, with total liquidations reaching $258 million. 

Meanwhile, over $500 million in short positions risked liquidation if Bitcoin surges to $109,000.

Bitcoin’s open interest fell 3.38% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum recorded a gain of 0.88%. When open interest increases while the price falls, it suggests that more traders are entering short positions.

The "Greed" sentiment prevailed in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:25 p.m. ET)
Four (FORM)+0.87%$2.97
Pax Gold (PAXG)   
               		+0.54%$3,344.67
Tether Gold (XAUT)          +0.51%$3,335.99

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.25 trillion, contracting 2.07% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks traded mixed to begin the second half of 2025. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 400.17 points, or 0.91%, to end at 44,494.94. The S&P 500 dipped 0.11% to close at 6,198.01, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite slid 0.82% to settle at 20,202.89.

Tesla Inc. TSLA and Nvidia Corp. NVDA led the tech sell-off, falling 5.34% and 2.97%, respectively.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Additionally, Trump's mega tax-and-spending bill, a package that could add trillions to the national debt, passed the Senate with a thin margin.

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez noticed a Bitcoin bearish signal that has historically "predicted every major crash."

The TD Sequential just gave a quarterly sell signal. This is a rare warning," Martinez said. "If it plays like before, Bitcoin can drop below $40,000.

The bold prediction didn't go too well with users on X, many of whom dismissed his findings.

Note that the TD Sequential indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential price reversals and exhaustion patterns. 

Martinez also assessed Ethereum's trajectory, sensing optimism about the asset.

"But let's be real: I expect more chop until we get a sustained close outside the $2,227–$3,385 range," he added.

Photo Courtesy: Rido on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:    

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$46.75-2.09%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$105742.060.03%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.15880.60%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2411.660.26%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$152.90-3.22%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$300.36-5.45%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved