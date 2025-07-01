Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mirror Tech Stocks Sell-Off As Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Passes Senate: Analyst Spots 'Rare Warning' For BTC

Leading cryptocurrencies fell alongside tech stocks Tuesday as the Senate passed President Donald Trump's mega tax-and-spending bill.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:25 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -1.85% $105,518.53 Ethereum ETH/USD

-4.03% $2,395.09 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -4.72% $0.1582

What Happened: Bitcoin went downhill, hitting an intraday low of $105,157.40. The trading volume rose over 6% in the last 24 hours, suggesting significant sell pressure. Ethereum trended downward in the $2,400 region.

The decline erased over $220 million worth of bullish longs, with total liquidations reaching $258 million.

Meanwhile, over $500 million in short positions risked liquidation if Bitcoin surges to $109,000.

Bitcoin’s open interest fell 3.38% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum recorded a gain of 0.88%. When open interest increases while the price falls, it suggests that more traders are entering short positions.

The "Greed" sentiment prevailed in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:25 p.m. ET) Four (FORM) +0.87% $2.97 Pax Gold (PAXG)

+0.54% $3,344.67 Tether Gold (XAUT) +0.51% $3,335.99





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.25 trillion, contracting 2.07% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks traded mixed to begin the second half of 2025. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 400.17 points, or 0.91%, to end at 44,494.94. The S&P 500 dipped 0.11% to close at 6,198.01, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite slid 0.82% to settle at 20,202.89.

Tesla Inc. TSLA and Nvidia Corp. NVDA led the tech sell-off, falling 5.34% and 2.97%, respectively.

Additionally, Trump's mega tax-and-spending bill, a package that could add trillions to the national debt, passed the Senate with a thin margin.

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez noticed a Bitcoin bearish signal that has historically "predicted every major crash."

The TD Sequential just gave a quarterly sell signal. This is a rare warning," Martinez said. "If it plays like before, Bitcoin can drop below $40,000.

The bold prediction didn't go too well with users on X, many of whom dismissed his findings.

Note that the TD Sequential indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential price reversals and exhaustion patterns.

Martinez also assessed Ethereum's trajectory, sensing optimism about the asset.

"But let's be real: I expect more chop until we get a sustained close outside the $2,227–$3,385 range," he added.

Photo Courtesy: Rido on Shutterstock.com

