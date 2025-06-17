Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip As Investors Jittery Over US Involvement In Iran-Israel Conflict : Analyst Says BTC's Reclaim Of $106,000 Is 'Where The Party Happens'

Leading cryptocurrencies edged lower Tuesday amid fears of U.S. involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -2.06% $104,735.63 Ethereum ETH/USD

-1.79% $2,525.57 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -1.35% $0.1698

What Happened: Bitcoin steadily declined throughout the day, falling to an intraday low of $103,396.53 by afternoon.

Ethereum also gave up gains from Monday's comeback rally, tumbling below $2,500 before paring losses overnight.

Investors remained on edge amid concerns of U.S. involvement in the ongoing Iran-Israel war. In a series of Truth Social posts, Trump said that "we have complete and total control" over Iran’s skies and demanded an “unconditional surrender.”

Over $330 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with nearly $268 million in bullish long bets wiped out. That said, about $650 million in Bitcoin shorts risked liquidation if the apex cryptocurrency rebounded to $107,000.

Bitcoin’s Open Interest fell 1.97% in the last 24 hours. Interestingly, more than 55% of Binance’s top traders with open BTC positions were positioned long, according to the long/short ratio.

The market sentiment flipped from "Greed" to "Neutral," according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Meanwhile, in a positive development, the Senate approved a landmark bill establishing the country’s first regulatory framework for stablecoins. The bill now heads to the House for further debate.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. ET) Bitcoin SV (BSV) +1.98% $31.81 AB (AB)

+0.66% $0.01554 Jito (JTO) +0.08% $2.19





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.25 trillion, following a dip of 1.36% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks fell as the recovery rally lost steam on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 299.29 points, or 0.70%, to close at 42,215.80. The S&P 500 lost 0.84% to end at 5,982.72. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.91% to close at 19,521.09.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates unchanged in the current 425-450 bps range at Wednesday's meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Analyst Notes: Well-known cryptocurrency commentator Michaël van de Poppe noticed that Bitcoin swept some liquidity but bounced back soon after.

"Doesn’t say that we’ve bottomed, but it’s a great sign to be accumulating those corrections before the next BIG leg upwards happens," Van de Poppe added. "Reclaim of $106,000 is where the party happens."

Another widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader, DevKhabib, stated that Ethereum's rejection will take it below the key support level at $2,380 and test the $2,200 levels.

"As long as we don’t close any weekly candles below the 5-year trendline(red diagonal line), we should be good," the analyst predicted.

