Max Keiser Once Predicted Bitcoin Could Hit A $300 Trillion Market Cap — Here's How Much 1 BTC Would Be Worth If That Happens

Max Keiser, known for his early advocacy and unwavering enthusiasm regarding Bitcoin BTC/USD, has made some eye-popping forecasts regarding its price.

What happened: During an interview with Simply Bitcoin in September of last year, Keiser dissected how Bitcoin is mathematically guaranteed to increase in purchasing power and potentially hit a market capitalization of even $300 trillion

"The price is just a proxy for how quickly the fiat world is disintegrating," said Keiser, who also serves as the senior Bitcoin advisor to the El Salvador president.

Keiser expressed confidence that Bitcoin will "demonetize" gold, the bond market and the stock market.

"So now you’re talking about Bitcoin worth $100 trillion, $200 trillion, $300 trillion. These are all completely within the realm of highly probable going forward," he projected.

See Also: Forget Dollars: Willy Woo Says Bitcoin Will Be Priced Against Global GDP — ‘Gold Used To Be That Money, BTC Is The Challenger’

Let's assume Keiser's prediction comes true and Bitcoin indeed rises to a market value of $300 trillion. This would mean a whopping 14900% jump from its current capitalization of $2.11 trillion.

Assuming that this feat is reached once the entirety of BTC’s supply, i.e., 21 million, is mined in 2140, the price of one Bitcoin will rise to roughly $14.29 million.

But what if we get there much earlier? As of this writing, 19.87 million BTC have been mined. Assume the $300 trillion figure is achieved when the circulating supply reaches 20 million. At that point, one Bitcoin will cost $15 million.

It’s worth noting that Keiser’s faith in Bitcoin was so strong that he became one of the first mainstream journalists to cover it when it was priced at only $0.30. Moreover, he predicted it to hit $100,000 when it was around $1 in 2011.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $106,744.49, down 0.35% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

