June 15, 2025 9:55 PM

Bitcoin, Ethereum Consolidate, Dogecoin Dips As Iran-Israel Conflict Rages On: These Levels Will Define Direction Of BTC's Next Breakout, Says Analyst

Leading cryptocurrencies consolidated on Sunday as the Iran-Israel war kept financial markets on edge.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD+0.12%$105,599.99
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		+0.36%$2,546.20
Dogecoin DOGE/USD          -1.66%$0.1752

What Happened: Bitcoin spiked above $106,000 in the wee hours before retreating to the $105,000 region.

Ethereum dipped below $2,500 late afternoon but quickly reversed, continuing its movement around the $2,540-$2,550.

The two assets have plateaued in June following last month's rally, with BTC up 0.53% and ETH up 0.92%. 

Over $218 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $161 million. That said, over $250 million in shorts risked liquidation if BTC rallied to $107,000.

Bitcoin’s Open Interest rose 0.18%, matching the trajectory in spot price. The majority of Binance traders continued to be bearish on Bitcoin, according to the long/short ratio.

The market sentiment remained in "Greed," according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. ET)
Jito (JTO)+11.96%$2.20
Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
               		+6.65%$462.29
Solana (SOL)          +5.33%$152.99

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.28 trillion, following a modest spike of 0.24% in the last 24 hours.

Stock futures inched higher overnight Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 32 points, or 0.08%, as of 8:49 p.m. EDT.  Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.13%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.19%.

Investors have been on edge as tensions between regional adversaries Iran and Israel escalate, risking a full-scale conflict that may bring in other major nations.

President Donald Trump stated on his Truth Social platform that he will help broker a truce between the two countries and that there will be "peace" soon.

Meanwhile, oil prices continued to shoot up, with the U.S. West Texas Intermediate rising 0.92% to $73.25 a barrel. 

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez highlighted Bitcoin's consolidation within an ascending triangle. 

"A 4-hour close above $106,100 or below $104,800 will likely define the direction of the next breakout," Martinez predicted.

The ascending triangle pattern is a bullish continuation pattern, indicating a potential upward price breakout

Another well-known market commentator, Michaël van de Poppe, noticed Ethereum's failed breakout attempt and predicted another leg down before pushing upward.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a test at the region of $2,400 taking place before we reverse back upwards," the analyst said. "Ultimately, the trend has reversed upwards on Ethereum, indicating that we’re in the game for buying the dips."

Photo Courtesy: Wirestock Creators on Shutterstock.com

