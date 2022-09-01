FINTECH.TV Rings the Opening Bell to Launch New Studio on Floor of the NYSE

New York, NY

September 1, 2022 – New York, NY – FINTECH.TV, the leading global media technology platform for Digital and Impact Investment content, rang the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange to launch its new studio located on the floor of the NYSE.

Going live later in September, FINTECH.TV will add live broadcasts from the floor of the NYSE to its daily global coverage. bit.ly/3egsFAy

Vince Molinari, Founder and CEO of FINTECH.TV said, "Broadcasting live from the floor of the most iconic stock exchange in the world will give viewers in-depth visibility to the biggest issues in capital markets and unprecedented opportunity for thought leaders, companies, and fintech innovators to share their news and perspectives." He added, "We are honored and proud to join a new legacy of broadcasting at the NYSE, and would like to thank the NYSE for believing in and supporting entrepreneurship."

"Our NYSE studio will allow us to expand our coverage and create a true daily global channel focused on blockchain, digital assets and sustainability. We are building out our editorial staff and expect to have the most comprehensive coverage of these issues in the media space," said Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Head of Programming & News of FINTECH.TV.

Molinari and McGuire rang the bell, and were joined on the podium by FINTECH.TV Co-Founder Kavita Gupta & Jeff Gitterman, on-air host of TheIMPACT and The Great Repricing, Jeff Gitterman, along with the FINTECH.TV team.

About FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV is a global media platform bringing top thought leadership interviews in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs and ESG. With a studio presence at leading international exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange, FINTECH.TV is distributed globally on their digital and broadcast platform. U.S. and international channels include ETNow India, TimesNow India, Bloomberg Television, CNBC Africa, and CNBC Arabia.

