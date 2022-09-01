A VIP Experience with Charo Sponsored by AARP

— Charo to Share a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Life & Legacy —

MIAMI, FL

--News Direct--





Atlantino, organizers of the virtual event "A VIP Experience with Charo," slated for viewing on Thursday, September 8 at 7 p.m. ET, announced today that AARP will be the presenting sponsor for the event.

Continuing Atlantino's series of VIP Experiences with key Latino leaders and influencers, award-winning journalist Mayra Acevedo will interview pop icon, Charo from her beautiful home in Beverly Hills. In a candid conversation with the Latino community, this iconic figure will give us a peek into her life backstage, as well as her career, health, accomplishments, relationships, and her thoughts on aging, retirement, and more!

Known for her trademark expression, "Cuchi Cuchi," Charo has been a popular entertainment figure for decades. She's a master guitarist, singer, composer, actress and comedian who has recently increased her popularity on social media, where she imparts entertaining and useful content to her fans around the world. Amongst her many awards and accolades, Charo counts a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Billboard Latin Music Award and the ALMA Lifetime Achievement Award. She recently wowed over 17,000 fans at the legendary Hollywood Bowl and continues to shine on TV, appearing in the CW's "Jane the Virgin," ABC's "Celebrity Wife Swap" and "Dancing with the Stars." Charo has also appeared on some of the most memorable TV shows of all time, including, but not limited to, "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson", "The Love Boat," "Sonny and Cher", "The Carol Burnett Show," and "Hollywood Squares." She's known worldwide for her talents and upbeat approach to life and she continues to entertain millions of fans across generations. Follow Charo on Instagram: @OfficialCharo, Facebook: @Charo, Twitter @CharoCuchiCuchi, and TikTok @TheRealCharo.

"I am so happy to share my career and life experiences with the wonderful Atlantino audiences," says Charo. "I want to thank Atlantino and AARP for this opportunity. Let's have fun!."

"The AARP sponsorship of the VIP Experience interview with the legendary artist, Charo, will highlight her achievements and vibrant stories from an impressive five-decade career. We're sure her words will resonate with her very diverse fan base," said Yvette Peña, Vice President Audience Strategy in the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

The free one-hour virtual event will take place on September 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. ET. Registration is required to access the event. Event producers, Atlantino, will air this virtual event on the Vimeo platform, which will allow up to 12,000 attendees to participate in this live once-in-a-lifetime experience. Registrants will also receive a digital autographed photo of Charo courtesy of Atlantino. To register for this free event, please click HERE.

Strategic partners, producers, and media allies for this event include Cabana Pictures, FizzyLabs, HypeSmack, and Producer Richy Miranda-Cortese.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

About Atlantino LLC

Over the past 36 years, Ralph and Joseph Paniagua have built Atlantino into a powerhouse sponsorship and activations platform for Latino sports, entertainment, experiential, and digital. Through Atlantino and the company's Latino Baseball and Latino Boxing media properties, Atlantino has spearheaded Fortune 100 brand activations. For further information, please contact Heather Lopez at atlantinollc@gmail.com

Contact Details

Heather Lopez

atlantinollc@gmail.com

Company Website

https://www.aarp.org/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/a-vip-experience-with-charo-sponsored-by-aarp-780244969

2022 News Direct Corp.