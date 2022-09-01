ClientPay Launches Partnership With American Institute Of Architects In New York

Leading Payments Platform Developed For Architects Provides Vital Benefits to AIA Members And AEC Industry Professionals

Austin, Tx

--News Direct--

ClientPay , a leading payment technology for the Architectural Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry, has announced its partnership with the American Institute of Architects in New York amplifying payment services for clients to pay anywhere at any time. The ClientPay and AIA New York partnership will offer ClientPay an exclusive for AIA New York members.

"We strive to offer our members, most of whom practice architecture within the context of small firms, options that can improve their ability to streamline their business operations and profitability. ClientPay is one of those valuable tools that stood out to us, and we are excited to begin our partnership with them," said Georgi Ann Bailey, Executive Vice President of AIA New York State.

The American Institute of Architecture in New York thrives on its leadership, innovation, and setting the highest standards in the work of its members.The elected Board of Directors and diverse group of practitioners bring a wide range of experience to the chapter, creating solutions for planning, zoning, and social concerns of fellow architects in the United States.

"We're so excited to announce that AIA New York will offer ClientPay as an exclusive member benefit to its members. ClientPay's technology saves firms time, and ensures higher collections, allowing architects to focus on their profession",said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of ClientPay. "Developed specifically for AEC industry professionals, ClientPay is a leading payments technology that can truly help these professionals better run their already thriving businesses."

For more information, head to ClientPay.com

About ClientPay

ClientPay was specifically created to make it easy for your clients to securely pay your firm with credit card, debit card, and eCheck payments. Our team works with you from the moment you sign up to ensure your success, backed by industry-leading technology that is trusted by more than 50,000 firms. Additionally, our technology surpasses standards for internet security and PCI compliance, so you can rest easy knowing your firm's data, as well as your clients' sensitive data, is always protected by bank-grade security Learn more at clientpay.com .

About AIA New York

The American Institute of Architects New York State (AIANYS) is composed of 13 chapters representing over 9,000 architecture professionals throughout New York and is the voice of the architectural community and a resource for its members in service to society. For more information visit aianys.org .

ClientPay was specifically created to make it easy for your clients to securely pay your firm with credit card, debit card, and eCheck payments.

Contact Details

Keely Leonard

+1 512-368-8988

kleonard@affinipay.com

Company Website

https://www.clientpay.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/clientpay-launches-partnership-with-american-institute-of-architects-in-new-york-425131386

2022 News Direct Corp.