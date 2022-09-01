The Swappery Cross-Chain DEX launches utilizing Casper Blockchain

Luzern, Switzerland

With the unprecedented global rise of decentralization and emerging technologies like NFTs, blockchain and the metaverse, it makes sense that many companies would want to ensure that they are ready for the seemingly inevitable transition to Web3.

As such, ‘ The Swappery ' has recently announced its highly-anticipated decentralized exchange (DEX) launch on the Casper Network. The DEX was launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) back in March 2021 and is currently live on the Casper Blockchain mainnet. With this, The Swappery has officially become the inaugural fully functional cross-chain DEX on the Casper Network, thereby making it a pioneer in the Casper Ecosystem and a highlight of the entire initiative.

What is a DEX?

Put simply, a decentralized exchange is a Peer-to Peer (P2P) marketplace where transactions occur directly between various cryptocurrency traders. DEXs are crucial because they fulfill one of the crypto sector's core possibilities, namely fostering financial transactions which are not officiated by banks, brokers, or any other kind of third party or intermediary, effectively removing the ‘middleman'.

Many popular DEXs like PancakeSwap and BiSwap run on BSC, and now The Swappery has been added to that growing list as well. Most notably however, the Swappery is in fact the very first DEX on the Casper Network as previously mentioned.

What is there to know?

The Swappery was launched on CasperPad on 9th of March 2022, which is the first launchpad featured on the Casper Blockchain. The initial step was to hence launch on the Binance Smart Chain testnet. Through the BSC testnet, crypto enthusiasts were hence able to test the DEX's functionality before the mainnet. During this process, The Swappery incorporated plenty of vital feedback and positive comments concerning any and all improvements to the DEX so as to make it more appealing and functional.

Furthermore, The Swappery is presently live on Casper mainnet, complete with all kinds of essential speed and design improvements which also include the new ‘Yield Farming' functionality as well as swapping capabilities and providing liquidity. Additional functionalities will be added to the DEX as more feedback is gathered over time as the community plays a critical role regarding how everything will look and operate in the near future.

According to CasperPad's CEO, "The Casper Blockchain is a burgeoning ecosystem that's really starting to take off so we wanted to be among the first to offer a DEX and consistently grow with them in order to help provide the best features and services. The Swappery is therefore unique in that sense and we have some exciting things planned in the future, so stay tuned."

About The Swappery

The Swappery is the first cross-chain DEX built for the Casper Network . The overall vision of the exchange is to facilitate high-quality and advanced decentralized trading capabilities for the Casper Network, thereby significantly enhancing the decentralized ecosystem and creating opportunities which were previously unattainable. Find out more here as well as through the Twitter and Telegram channels..

Casper Association

The Casper Association is the non-profit entity that oversees the ongoing evolution and decentralization of the Casper Network. It provides necessary resources to help accelerate the adoption of Casper and its growing ecosystem of decentralized applications. To learn more, visit https://casper.network/en/network .

About CasperPad

CasperPad is the first Casper-supported, fully decentralized launchpad. It was built to launch innovative and industry-disruptive projects on the Casper Network. By doing so, CasperPad opens up a unique gateway to invest in future projects launched onto the Casper Network.

Moreover, by simply holding the official CasperPad token ($CSPD), users will be given exclusive access to public sales of various new top projects in this industry. CasperPad projects are also carefully chosen through vetting, which considers everything from the origins of the project teams to legitimacy and implementation capacities into account in order to effectively construct the Casper ecosystem and have it be among the highest regarded blockchains around the world. To learn more, visit https://www.casper-pad.io/

