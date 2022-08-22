MI Foundation to host cyclists raising awareness of suicide prevention

Harrisburg, PA

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the MI Windows and Doors support center in Harrisburg, Pa., will host a group of cyclists during a rest stop on the "Loneliest Road North American Tour." Sponsored by the VEKA Group, the Loneliest Road tour raises money and awareness for suicide prevention.

As part of the event at the MI support center, officials from mental-health organizations will be on hand to distribute literature and answer questions about suicide prevention. At the same time, the MI Foundation will provide outdoor games, music, and food trucks.

"We're excited to partner with VEKA for the Loneliest Road tour," MI Foundation Specialist Gwen Mallon said. "We jumped at the opportunity to be a participating sponsor and host these cyclists because this is such an important issue that impacts so many people."

The Loneliest Road tour has iterations in both the United States and Europe. The 2022 event in America kicks off on Sept. 24 in Newark, N.J., and concludes in San Francisco on Monday, Oct. 10, which is World Mental Health Day.

Altogether, the cyclists on both sides of the Atlantic will travel more than 50,000 miles. The European tour begins on Sept. 10 – World Suicide Prevention Day – in Spain and concludes nine days later in Germany. The American leg of the tour travels through the heart of the country, much of it on U.S. Route 50, which is often called the "Loneliest Road in America."

After starting in Newark, the cyclists will head to Harrisburg, where they are scheduled to arrive at the MI support center between 4-4:30 p.m. They will then enjoy a short rest and take part in the festivities before getting back on the road.

"This is going to be a great event," Mallon said. "Everyone will have the opportunity to learn about mental health and give the cyclists a pat on the back for their dedication to this cause."

Originally known as "Kelly's Heroes bike ride" in England, the Loneliest Road tour was created by the "We Mind & Kelly Matters" charity. The initial tour in 2020 raised nearly $100,000 for mental-health awareness in the United Kingdom. Organizers request that financial donations be made to local chapters of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.





ABOUT THE LONELIEST ROAD TOUR

Created to support suicide prevention, the Loneliest Road Tour began in the United Kingdom in 2020 with a 1,000-mile bike ride from Scotland to Cornwall. In 2022, the tour will take place on two continents – Europe and North America – and encompass more than 50,000 miles. To learn more or become a sponsor, please visit the Loneliest Road website.

ABOUT THE MI CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

In 2015, the MI Charitable Foundation was founded on the belief that we all have an obligation to help our fellow citizens. The charitable foundation has committees at each of our locations that raise and donate funds for their local communities, as well as three noteworthy causes – veterans' affairs, children's wellbeing, and cancer. The MI Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of MITER Brands.

ABOUT MITER BRANDS

MITER Brands™ is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a leading portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments. Through MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors, MITER Brands is one of the largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors, with more than 10 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States servicing thousands of dealers. For more information visit: miterbrands.com, miwindows.com or milgard.com.

What: Loneliest Road North American Tour

When: Saturday, Sept. 24, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Where: The MI Windows and Doors support center, 2550 Interstate Drive, Harrisburg, Pa.

Contact Details

Joann Whetstine

+1 253-896-8010

JoannWhetstine@milgard.com

