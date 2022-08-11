Linc Appoints Douglas Sill as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Customer Acquisition in Retail Space

The new key hire will further drive the company's growth and influence in the retail customer experience space

Linc , the next-gen retail CX automation platform, today announced the appointment of Douglas Sill as vice president of sales. In this position Sill will be responsible for leading continued revenue growth and market expansion.

Sill holds more than two decades of experience in sales positions at technology and eCommerce-focused companies, preparing him for this position at Linc. He has a track record of hiring, training and leading large sales groups, and designing and implementing successful strategies that maximize revenues, profits and market share.

"It's an exciting time to start working at a company like Linc, which is at the forefront of building the best CX tools for retailers during a time when consumers are shopping online more and demanding a premium shopping experience," said Sill. "I'm looking forward to helping add more customers to the list of incredible retail brands that Linc already works with and helping deliver world class customer experience."

In his most recent role as head of sales at Easyship, the shipping platform that connects sellers and marketplaces to couriers, Sill spearheaded the company's expansion of operations to North America during the pandemic after rapid growth and success in Hong Kong.

Sill also worked as regional vice president of sales - West at Alphabroder (then, Broder Bros.), the imprintable apparel company, where he led the growth of day-to-day business for a declining territory from $75M to $225M ARR in less than three years. Sill launched his career working with brands like Office Depot, which at the time had an annual revenue of $125M, and Staples, which had an annual revenue of $15.8M.

"Doug's leadership experience both as a retail operator and as a revenue leader for SaaS businesses serving the retail industry is truly unique," says Fang Cheng, Founder and CEO of Linc. "His deep appreciation for the role customer experience plays in building brand loyalty combined with his client-centric approach to growth make him the perfect fit for leading Linc's growth as we work to dominate the retail CX category."

Sill also has experience consulting and developing plans that address growth challenges faced by early and mid-stage technology businesses, creating go-to-market strategies and building high-performance sales teams. Sill attended University of California, Davis, and has a strategic management certificate from Harvard University.

About Linc

Linc is the next-gen retail CX Automation platform built for world class brands like Levi's, PacSun, Carter's | OshKosh and Pampered Chef. Linc's award winning AI powers an infinitely scalable digital workforce for real conversations that solve real problems for customers. Linc is creating extraordinary customer experiences that span the customer lifecycle to increase sales conversions, optimize support capacity, and grow revenue.

