Blink Appoints Jim McInerny as Chief Revenue Officer as US ARR Growth Exceeds 350% Y-o-Y

Boston

--News Direct--

Blink, the employee app for frontline workers, has appointed Jim McInerny as Chief Revenue Officer. The appointment comes as Blink's presence in the United States reaches new heights, with 350% growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in the last 12 months, and the onboarding of major new frontline workforces, including Elara Caring and Coach USA.

A veteran of technology sales, McInerny brings an impressive success record of growing software businesses, most notably as the 12th employee at Application Resource Management (ARM) platform Turbonomic, where he built a sales organization that went on to take the business from $0 to $85 million ARR within five years. Turbonomic sold to IBM in 2021 at a valuation of $2 billion.

He joins Blink following nearly four years at security ratings platform BitSight, where his role as Vice President, America Sales significantly contributed to the company growing from $38 million ARR to $115 million within three years. In his prior role at Dell EMC, McInerny helped design and build EMC's pioneering global inside sales program, growing to a team of over 600 people and $300 million in mid-market revenue within seven years.

In addition to his sales leadership roles, McInerny has also taught at the University of New Hampshire's Paul School of Business, supporting the college's students in entering technology sales through the Professional Sales Group (PSG).

Speaking on McInerny's appointment, Sean Nolan, Founder and CEO of Blink, said: "Jim's appointment comes as the result of an extensive search for a revenue leader who not only has a strong track record, but has the drive to exceed it. We're thrilled to have him join this driven and dynamic team and are looking forward to seeing his leadership take our growth to new heights."

In the newly established role of Chief Revenue Officer, McInerny will lead a significant expansion in Blink's go-to-market activities across its three primary territories: the US, UK and Australia, with more to be added. McInerny will be based in Blink's new Boston office, where the team has grown by over 60% in the last year.

McInerny added: "Blink has the ability to completely change the way that millions of people experience work, and its potential for growth and impact therefore knows few limits. This is a unique and truly inspiring opportunity, and I'm excited to start working with Sean and the rest of the leadership team on the next step of this journey."

McInerny's appointment is one of a number of senior hires made at Blink in the last six months, including the company's first Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of People.

Jeff St Laurent, formerly of Dell EMC and ServiceNow, was also appointed to Blink's Board. Jeff brings extensive experience in leading and scaling high-performing sales teams in the US: at ServiceNow, he was a key member of Frank Slootman's leadership team, responsible for growing revenues from $100m to $3bn.

Blink is a platform that gives frontline workers access to the people, processes, communications and applications they need to do their jobs – all through their corporate or personal devices. In doing so, it delivers higher productivity, increased retention and more conversations that close the gap between frontline workers and executives. Since launching in 2018, it now serves 230 customers across the UK, APAC and US, including Network Rail, Stagecoach and the NHS.

For more information go to https://joinblink.com/





Press Kit

Blink is a communications platform that transforms productivity and boosts staff satisfaction leading to increased retention at frontline organisations. We do this by giving frontline workers mobile access to everything they need when they need it. People, processes, communications and applications in one easy-to-use app. We are proud to be trusted partners to some of the biggest and most complex frontline organisations in the world, including Elara Caring, Network Rail and Domino's.

Contact Details

Blink

Hannah Nakano Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer

+1 917-795-8853

Hannah@joinblink.com

Company Website

https://joinblink.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/blink-appoints-jim-mcinerny-as-chief-revenue-officer-as-us-arr-growth-exceeds-350-y-o-y-531698618

2022 News Direct Corp.