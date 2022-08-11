FRX Innovations Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Boston, MA

FRX Innovations (TSXV:FRXI) ("FRX," or the "Company"), a leader in eco-friendly flame retardant solutions, announces its participation in several upcoming North American investor conferences. For details on each event, please refer to the information below.

Q3 Investors Summit (Virtual) - August 16/17

The Company is available for 30-minute, one-on-one meetings with investors from Europe and North America. CEO Marc Lebel will also be giving a 20-minute presentation to the virtual audience to discuss the FRX investment opportunity. If you are an investor and are interested in participating in this event, please click here.

HC Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference (Hybrid) - September 12-14

HC Wainwright will be hosting their 24th annual conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City the Fall. FRX will be presenting the FRX investment thesis to a large audience and will be meeting with a wide variety of investors over three days of one-on-one meetings. For more information, please click here.

The Moneyshow TORONTO (In Person) – SEPT 16/17

The Moneyshow is making its way north of the border to Toronto in September and will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (North Building). The Moneyshow is tailored to both retail and institutional investors and will give attendees the opportunity to meet face to face with members of the FRX management team. To attend the Moneyshow please click here.

Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference (Virtual) – SEPT 21/22

Sidoti & Company LLC will be hosting its highly regarded small-cap conference virtually for two days in September. Sidoti's investor conferences have become a leading forum for interaction between issuers and investors in the small and micro-cap investment community. For more information on this conference please click here.

For more information about FRX Innovations, please visit www.frx-innovations.com.

About FRX Innovations

FRX Innovations is a global manufacturing company, producing a family of environmentally sustainable flame-retardant products that serve several large markets spanning electronics, automotive, electric vehicles (EV) and medical devices. FRX is led by a team of highly experienced business and technical professionals and is positioned to be a leader in the rapidly growing flame retardant plastics and additives market.Nofia® is a registered trademark of FRX. Nofia® products are manufactured at its manufacturing facility on the Port of Antwerp in Belgium, one of the world's largest chemical producing clusters. Nofia Polyphosphonates are produced using sustainable green chemistry principles such as a solvent-free production process, no waste by-products, and near 100% atom efficiency. FRX's portfolio includes an extensive patent estate. FRX has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the EPA's Environmental Merit Award, the Belgium Business Award for the Environment, and the Flanders Investment of the Year Award. FRX has also been recognized six times on the Global Cleantech 100 list.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the safety and/or efficacy of Nofia® flame retardants, the positioning of the Company within the industry, the expected shift in consumer demand benefitting the Company, and additional proposed rule changes in other jurisdictions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

