ChainUp partners Sumsub to strengthen KYC & AML compliance in user onboarding process for clients

Blockchain solutions provider ChainUp Group announced a collaboration with international all-in-one verification platform Sumsub to provide clients with KYC & AML services.

Singapore & London

ChainUp Group, a Singapore-based blockchain technology solutions provider, announces its partnership with London-based Sumsub to offer its clients KYC services that comply with AML regulations. Through this partnership, clients building digital asset trading systems using ChainUp will have seamless, fully-integrated access to Sumsub's advanced KYC services.

ChainUp offers comprehensive digital assets trading systems with a complete suite of trading functions that are highly secure and easy to integrate. Clients also have the flexibility to tailor the exchanges they build according to their users' preferences. During system deployment, clients that choose to leverage Sumsub's KYC services for user onboarding will be able to activate the service instantaneously.

An all-in-one platform for identity verification, fraud prevention, and KYC/KYB & AML compliance, Sumsub helps businesses onboard online users with AI-driven identity verification tools. Its customizable solution uses forensic anti-fraud software to make identity verification fast, secure, and transparent for clients.

Mr. Sailor Zhong, CEO of ChainUp Group said, "Security and compliance are of utmost importance to us. As we strive to continuously enhance our offerings and provide clients end-to-end solutions that are fuss-free to adopt, we believe this partnership with Sumsub is an important step to ensure seamless and compliant user onboarding process for our clients, and also showcases our commitment to work with like-minded partners to drive development in the overall ecosystem."

Mr. Andrew Sever, CEO of Sumsub said, "With the rising demand and interest in blockchain technology, security standards and customer expectations in the industry are steadily increasing. Sumsub's ultimate goal is to develop the most advanced security and compliance products that can be trusted by the leading industry players, such as ChainUp and their customers in key markets like Hongkong, Singapore, Japan and Korea."

About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp's innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

For more information, please visit: www.chainup.com.

About Sumsub

Sumsub is an international tech company providing an all-in-one verification platform for detecting fraud and ensuring full compliance with global AML/KYC/KYB regulations. With expertise in more than 220 countries and territories, Sumsub is a proven leader in global compliance.

Sumsub achieves the highest conversion rates in the industry—91.64% in the US, 95.86% in the UK, and 90.98% in Brazil—while verifying users in less than 50 seconds on average. Its AI-driven anti-fraud tools make user onboarding fast, secure, and transparent, helping businesses scale to international markets with ease.

With over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading and gaming industries, Sumsub has partnered with the likes of Binance, Mercuryo, Bybit, Huobi, Moonpay, Unlimint, DiDi, Poppy and Transfergo. The company's methodology follows FATF recommendations, the international standard for AML/CTF rules and local regulatory requirements (FINMA, FCA, CySEC, MAS).

