Pam Scamardo, Founder of The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network, Nominated for San Diego Business Journal's 40 Next Top Business Leaders Under 40

Emerging Author, Founder of The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network and San Diego based TPK Properties, entrepreneur Pam Scamardo has been recognized for her outstanding leadership and service

San Diego, CA

A dedicated member of the community, and a respected trailblazer in the commercial real estate industry, Pam Scamardo was honored to be nominated for the San Diego Business Journal's 2022 40 Next Top Business Leaders Under 40. Preparing to launch her first book entitled, "Create Wealth: How You Can Ditch the 9-5 with Multi-Family Investing," Pam is inspired to continue releasing resources to help others develop passive income through multi-family investing. The days of the typical 9-5 are nearly over for many. Our forever-changed working culture, as a result of the pandemic, has reshaped the way many individuals think about developing income streams. Individuals across the globe are looking for ways to earn the monetary means they need to comfortably sustain their lifestyle while refusing to be constrained by location or set hours. Pam's first book outlines actionable steps men and women can take to become "job optional®," where their money works for them, and working in the traditional sense in a desk job can be retired by choice at any age.

"It's an honor to be recognized for my leadership. My mission is to empower individuals to become job optional® so they can curate the lives they love to live instead of conforming to old workplace structures that no longer fit our world's narrative. "- Pam Scamardo, Founder of The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network and TPK Properties

About Pam Scamardo:

Entrepreneur Pam Scamardo is the Founder of The C.R.E.A.T.E Wealth Network – the #1 free educational resource for commercial real estate investing. The organization's mission is to provide high quality commercial real estate education for all, with an emphasis on uplifting women leaders in the industry. Her first book, coming to market in fall of 2022, is entitled "Create Wealth: How You Can Ditch the 9-5 with Multi-Family Investing." Officially "job optional®", Pam discovered the benefits of passive income while working in the aerospace industry. An aerospace engineer by trade, having been employed by Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and UTC Aerospace, Pam made a career pivot over 10 years ago and founded her first company TPK Properties. As a privately held multi-family investment company that acquires, manages and renovates medium to large sized apartment complexes, TPK Properties has successfully syndicated over 100 properties for investors in California, Arizona, Oregon, and Washington. Pam is proudly serving as a CREW Network Global Board Director, Forbes Council Member, and Cal State Fullerton's Center for Real Estate Director.

