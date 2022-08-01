Rahama Wright, Chief Executive Officer of Yeleen Enterprises, has been appointed to the Presidential Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa for her fourth term

Washington D.C.

--News Direct--

Rahama Wright, CEO Yeleen Enterprises has been appointed to serve a fourth term on the President's Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA). U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, appointed 24 members to serve a two-year term. Council members are selected from small, medium, and large U.S. companies across the United States representing a diverse range of industries and economic sectors.

"I have had the pleasure and honor of serving on the Advisory Council for the three previous terms and in both the Obama and the Trump Administrations," says Wright. "I look forward to demonstrating the same level of high commitment as in previous terms and plan to proudly advance the efforts of the Advisory Council as it transitions with new members and the Biden Administration."

The PAC-DBIA was established in 2014 to provide recommendations and analysis through the Secretary of Commerce to the President, on strengthening commercial engagement between the United States and Africa.

During her service on the Advisory Council, Wright drafted Advisory Council recommendations on doing business in Africa, participated in the fact-finding mission to Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana, contributed to the development of the "Keys to Success" report, and reviewed and provided feedback on the Prosper Africa Roadmap.

In her most recent term, Wright supported core programming for the PAC-DBIA such as the "Keys to Success" webinar series where PAC-DBIA members shared practical advice on entering African markets. She also spearheaded the PAC DBIA's high-level event for Women's History Month titled "Enabling Women Entrepreneurs in US-Africa Trade & Investment."

The PAC DBIA is a policy tool for advancing US trade engagement with Africa by leveraging the experience of private sector leaders to inform the Secretary of Commerce and the President. Wright will continue to contribute perspectives from running a social impact business that strengthens supply chains on behalf of African and women-led cooperatives.

About Rahama Wright

After serving in the Peace Corps, Rahama Wright began her entrepreneurial journey by launching Shea Yeleen, a shea butter brand with the mission to create living wage jobs for women in Northern Ghana. The products secured features in Oprah Magazine, MSNBC, CNBC, and retail distribution in select Whole Foods Markets and MGM Resorts. A leading voice on African women's economic and business development, in 2014, Rahama was first appointed to the Presidential Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa. She received her BA in International Relations from the State University of New York at Geneseo. An avid traveler, Rahama has visited and worked in 36 countries.

About Yeleen Enterprises

Yeleen Enterprises is a social impact company comprised of the Shea Yeleen product line, and the Yeleen Beauty Makerspace.

Shea Yeleen is dedicated to empowering women in West Africa and the United States through the production, sale, and use of shea butter products. A unique blend of grassroots organizing and business development, Shea Yeleen is a company that specializes in manufacturing high-quality, pure plant-based shea butter products with a commitment to ethical sourcing.

The Yeleen Beauty Makerspace is a Washington DC-based co-manufacturing space for early-stage, independent beauty entrepreneurs to launch in 2023.

Contact Details

Media Inquiries

robin@charmedpr.com

Company Website

https://sheayeleen.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/rahama-wright-chief-executive-officer-of-yeleen-enterprises-has-been-appointed-to-the-presidential-advisory-council-on-doing-business-in-africa-for-her-fourth-term-912598189

2022 News Direct Corp.