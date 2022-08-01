Unos offer gas stimulus for dine-in guests with $5 savings

Norwood, MA

--News Direct--

Uno Pizzeria and Grill knows that consumers have been hit hard with high gas prices. To help alleviate that pressure, Uno is offering $5 off dine-in orders through Aug. 31. Consumers can use this savings to pay for the gas it takes to travel to the restaurant for a dine-in visit.

"We hope to give away the equivalent of 100,000 gallons of gas during this time with this discount. We understand that people are really feeling the prices at the pump. We want to provide a savings so you can pay for your gas to make it easier to dine in with us to enjoy our amazing pizza and other great dishes. Enjoy a great meal, save some money and apply that money to the next time you fill up the tank. Every bit helps in these challenging times", stated CEO Erik Frederick.

Customers simply need to visit unos.com/gaspromo to claim their coupon code that can used in restaurant. They can either print it off or take a screen shot of the coupon code and present it to their server on their visit. A minimum spend of $20 is required to claim the $5 gas savings. Offer is valid on food purchase only.

"Dining out still provides a thrill and great escape for most folks. Come experience our great food and fantastic staff and let us help you enjoy a night out with family or friends. And we can give you a nice discount that can help pay to get you there" added Head of Marketing Chris Dellamarggio.

About UNO Pizzeria & Grill

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Uno Restaurant Holdings Corporation includes approximately 80 company-owned and franchised UNO Pizzeria & Grill restaurants located in 18 states, and the District of Columbia, India, and Saudi Arabia. UNO is all about connecting people over pizza – from its famous Chicago Deep Dish, which UNO invented in 1943, to its Chicago Thin Crust, to its gluten-free and vegan pizzas. The Company also operates Uno Foods, a consumer packaged-foods business which supplies supermarkets, airlines, movie theaters, hotels, airports, travel plazas, and schools, with both frozen and refrigerated private-label foods and UNO branded products. For more information, visit www.unos.com.

Contact Details

Chris Dellamarggio

+1 339-613-7641

cdellamarggio@unos.com

Company Website

https://www.unos.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/fuel-up-at-unos-uno-pizzeria-and-grill-says-your-gas-is-on-us-596097246

2022 News Direct Corp.