Credas Amongst the Very First Identity Service Providers To Attain UK Government DIATF Certification

Credas Technologies, the leading anti-money laundering platform for property professionals, has been certified against the UK Government's Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework. This will be formally announced by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport on 29th July 2022.

ID checks have become a daily part of our lives with Right to Work, Right to Rent and money laundering legislation requiring businesses to conduct thorough due diligence on prospective clients and employees alike.

The aim of the DIATF is to increase trust amongst Identity Service Providers, provide assurance to their customers, improve efficiency and user experience and increase the adoption of technology involved in the ID verification process.

Minimum published standards must now be met by IDSPs looking to be certified against the framework and the Government is now strongly recommending that agents, landlords and employers use a certified IDSP.

Suffice to say that Credas are one of just a handful of such certified providers in the UK.





Tim Barnett, CEO of Credas Technologies says

"With an ever-increasing number of Identity Service Providers, the DIATF initiative allows businesses to now easily identify the providers that meet the Government's new standard and have been awarded certification status, and those who have not.

This UK Government kitemark can now give the market confidence that a provider operates to the highest standards, quality, and reliability and enhances correct organisational compliance which could protect against fines that can otherwise be thousands of pounds per sanction."

The certification process involved extensive assessment of Credas' technology, IT security, processes, policies and governance and paves the way for a new generation of transferable Digital Identities.

More information on the official DIATF scheme can be found here.

