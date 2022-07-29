UN Taps DC Area Startup HSR.health to Advise on Advancement of Geospatial Standards for Health

HSR.health CEO to participate in the upcoming Twelfth Session of the UN-GGIM at UN Headquarters in NYC

HSR.health, a leading geospatial health risk analytics firm in the global space, is participating in the upcoming Twelfth Session of the UN-GGIM on August 3-5, 2022 at UN Headquarters in New York City. The firm's leadership plans to share insights on geohealth issues and provide guidance on geospatial standards in the healthcare industry.

"We commend the United Nations for establishing the UN Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management to foster coordination and dialogue among and between national governments, academia, the research community, and industry on issues relating to GIS technology and platforms, location-based data, as well as geospatial standards," says Ajay K Gupta, HSR.health CEO. "We recognize the UN-GGIM's numerous achievements, partially including developing global geospatial frameworks supporting a number of key sectors and use cases, such as emergency response, disaster risk reduction and support for the Sustainable Development Goals."

HSR.health has experience in each of the areas essential to the advancing geohealth, including:

Curating and geocoding health and SDOH data from authoritative sources around the world.

Designing ML/AI and advanced data science techniques for data analysis.

Developing novel public health models to address current challenges to our local to global health posture.

Creating data models that integrate numerous datasets, including but not limited to: health data, population demographic data, mobility data, environmental data, data on the built environment, human-animal migration, habitat change, and others.

Developing geospatial frameworks that merge novel data sources, such as from satellites, Internet-of-Things (IoT), Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) sensors, medical devices, and digital twins, with existing sources used in diagnosis and treatment, such as clinical interaction and electronic health records systems.

HSR.health's role will be to encourage the adoption of geospatial technology, location-based data, social determinants of health (SDOH) data, the identification of key health indicators, data models and architectures for health-focused spatial data infrastructures (SDIs), as well as the expansion of efforts to develop geospatial frameworks to include the development of a health data framework. "As the global landscape of human health changes, so does the vision of a sustainable future." says Gupta. "New models and methods are needed to pave the path to health equity."

HSR.health is an innovation-first, global leader in health-focused geospatial data analytics. They support the public health and emergency response communities as well as all organizations impacted by health crises with novel indices that deepen the understanding of health issues, global and local, to better anticipate and mitigate those health crises. With a team of talented clinicians, public health analysts, data scientists, geospatial engineers, biostatisticians, epidemiologists, and cybersecurity experts, HSR.health is dedicated to remaining on the forefront of healthcare technology innovation- pushing the boundaries of what is possible to anticipate.

