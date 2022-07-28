MuskMelon NFT continues to offer healthy returns

To Launch creator's favorite "Run Melon Run" before schedule

MuskMelon, the latest hit craze in the NFT & Gaming Universe, is all set to launch its new game in Android & iOS prior to the launching date due to community demand. Non-Fungible Tokens by MuskMelon are being bought out in collections and are setting a new high for collectors even in these low times.

Run Melon Run the latest super-fun NFT play-to-earn racing game announced today that it's Android and iOS versions will be available to the players by the second quarter (Q2) of 2022. All Melon maniacs will get early access to this much-awaited game and can start racing against time and dodging obstacles starting this month. The demo was released privately to early investors that gave an overwhelming first impression of the game and unlimited earning potential. Players can own exclusive NFTs as the Game Avatars which shall have their own special in-game skills that in turn would make the player eligible for special and higher rewards.

In traditional prize gaming, players could only win rewards that were unique to that game. There was no way to monetize those rewards as they held no value in the real world. Run Melon Run, changes that outlook by allowing players to win real rewards that can be traded off for other cryptocurrencies such as ETH, USDT, BNB, etc. The new play-to-earn game model enables players to spend their free time playing exciting games and gives them the opportunity to monetize their time as well. Additionally, these assets can be stored, transferred, and traded on various exchanges as well as the Muskmelon platform.

Neal Mathews, Project Advisor of Run Melon Run, said, "Run Melon Run remains a favorite for many of our investors. The said game will host the Melon NFTs and merge the utility of the Melon Tokens, enabling users with dual benefits. The game will be available on iOS and Android stores post its launch."

MuskMelon is an ecosystem that wants to enchant the global audience with NFTs and immersive gaming possibilities. The platform prides itself on being a community-driven initiative to re-ignite the spark that brought the Blockchain-Cryptocurrency industry to life. Melons have a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens and are launched on the BEP20 and ERC20 networks. The MuskMelon community wants to ensure maximum public participation with an almost fair sale.

For more information, kindly visit the website https://muskmelon.org/

