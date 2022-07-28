DealCart enables affordable ecommerce for 220m Pakistanis as it secures $4.5m funding round

DealCart is laser focussed on price sensitive users looking for high-value and affordable products to offset inflation.

Karachi, Pakistan

With record levels of inflation around the world and households looking for savings on purchases. Social commerce platform DealCart has launched to provide them with access to affordable products in a gamified and interactive manner. In doing so, the startup is today announcing a $4.5 million pre-seed funding. DealCart unlocks value by enabling communities to 'buy together and save together' with a focus on providing national visibility to locally manufactured brands.

It's one the largest investments in the MENAP region for early-stage startups and comes just three months into their operational set up. The round was led by Shorooq Partners with participation from Fatima Gobi Ventures, Vibe Capital, 500 Global, i2i Ventures, Julian Shapiro, Rally Cap Ventures, Alex Lazarow and several strategic angel investors.





DealCart founders Haider Raza and Ammar Naveed are addressing the unmet needs of the ecommerce marketplace in Pakistan by bringing value to underserved customers. Despite the burgeoning growth of smartphone and internet penetration, e-commerce usage remains low among the middle and lower middle-income segments that constitute the majority of the country's 220 million people (and primarily serving higher income segments). As such, the current e-commerce landscape in the country is skewed towards large ticket electronics, fashion and the convenience value proposition provided by quick commerce.

With DealCart, the idea is to unlock value for the majority of the country that values affordability above all else. By allowing users to buy in groups and sharing deals on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, DealCart will empower customers and give them the ability to place larger orders versus buying alone. This will unlock lower prices and provide an engaging new way to shop.

Founders Ammar Naveed and Haider Raza understood the need for their product through their previous experience in the tech startup ecosystem in Pakistan where they scaled and focussed on profitability. Ammar was a senior director at ride hailing app Careem overseeing the operations across the Middle East & Pakistan while Haider launched and scaled mobility startup Swvl in Pakistan in addition to building a tourism startup previously as a co-founder. They have a shared passion for social commerce and a drive to make an impact in the region at scale.





Haider Raza, co-founder of DealCart, commented: "Pakistan has recently seen a surge in social media users, a phenomenon that generally precedes these users transacting online for their daily needs. DealCart seeks to use this opportunity to introduce their group buying platform with the aim to enable more people to get access to their favorite brands at extremely affordable prices. With our target market spending upwards of 50% of their household income on groceries and essentials, DealCart provides the already inflation burdened Pakistani consumer much needed relief".

Ammar Naveed, co-founder of DealCart, commented "Our focus from day one has been the long-term commercial sustainability of the venture; we want to create a business which has solid foundations and is aligned with the new reality of the global financial markets. We plan to do this by having a super lean cost structure, while expanding and growing the business primarily through our technology".

Omer Zabit, Principal at Shorooq Partners commented: "We are humbled to be partnering with DealCart and to be taking part in the take-off of this incredible journey. The founders' customer-centric approach and strong commitment to growth, make us certain they are the right partner to back in Pakistan's first group buying app. Given our deep expertise in consumer tech, we have no doubt that this will be a unique success story and are very excited to see what the future holds for DealCart".

DealCart is going after a $60 billion total addressable market and wants to build an institution that the regional start-up ecosystem can be proud of. It will deploy the funding to invest in further developing its engineering and technology capabilities that will build an intuitive product. The clear priority is to inspire the best talent to join this journey.

Fatima Gobi Venture's General Partner Ali Mukhtar commented, "Given the broader macro environment and the rising cost of living seen across the world, there is greater demand for solutions like DealCart that are enabling access to affordable daily necessities. We have high conviction in the team and model as it fits perfectly within FGV's investment strategy which is to fund high-growth tech companies that have the ability to generate scalable impact. We look forward to supporting Haider, Ammar and their team and we're excited to be part of their journey."

About DealCart

DealCart is reinventing e-commerce in Pakistan. They are on a mission to provide first-time internet users with access to affordable products in a gamified and interactive manner. They unlock value by enabling communities to 'buy together and save together' with a focus on providing national visibility to locally manufactured brands. For more information please visit https://dealcart.io or follow via LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube

