BLENDED PRESENTED BY MY WINE SOCIETY DEBUTS BOTTLE POPPING FESTIVAL IN TAMPA, FL ON NOVEMBER 19 + 20, 2022

Set to Light Up The Stage at The Two-Day Music, Art, Wine and Culinary Festival with Performances by The Chainsmokers, Loud Luxury, Nelly, Rich The Kid, Bryce Vine and Elderbrook and Many More

Tampa, Florida

Blended Festival Presented by My Wine Society has announced the inaugural launch of its two-day music, art, wine and culinary extravaganza in Tampa, Florida. Prepare to get corked on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Perry Harvey Park, centrally located in the heart of downtown.

The spirited festival will conclude its multi-city tour after wrapping up stops in Nashville, Austin and San Diego and enter its final leg in Tampa, Florida. The wine-centric festival enters its 3-year anniversary and has proudly teamed up with local Tampa partners Justin Savich of Simplicity Funding & Holdings, and Dor Haim of One of Us, to bring the event to the Florida market.

In addition to Tampa staples Savich and Haim, the festivals veteran team CEO Sean Evans, Event director Kalika Moquin, Director of Marketing, Kristy Rumsey, along with strategic partners Ghost Energy , Jaja Tequila , E11even Vodka , and Las Vegas Hospitality Group, In The Moment , have aligned forces to produce this year's Tampa activation. Expect multiple stages, a 100-foot wine tent, culinary stage, VIP village, wellness retreat and an array of "instagrammable moments" throughout the festival.

Exclusively for Tampa the team has assembled an eclectic lineup with some of the hottest names in entertainment including Grammy Award-winning musical duo The Chainsmokers, electronic music duo Loud Luxury, Grammy Award-wining hitmaker Nelly, Hip-hop favorite Rich The Kid, musical sensation Bryce Vine and musical producer and DJ Elderbrook to headline the festivities and deliver an unforgettable weekend.

Let's get the bottles popping! My Wine Society has partnered with the nation's leading wineries to offer wine flights and bubbles for party-goers throughout the weekend. Executive Sommelier for Blended Festivals, Matthew Lindsey aka The Lord of Wine , will host curated tastings highlighting tasting notes of the finest wines and champagnes inside the wine pavilion at the festival. The festival also features a full bar, and VIP table service for those looking for a more white glove experience.

No music festival would be complete without the food. The culinary experience is one of the fan-favorite highlights of the Blended experience. Food truck row and pop-ups from Tampa's premier dining destinations will showcase local culinary favorites. Blended turns up the heat with their high-energy crowd demonstrations and competitive cooking competitions live from the culinary stage.

"Simplicity Funding is looking forward to bring downtown Tampa the first one of a kind event that encompasses Wine, Culinary, Art, and the top music of today" says CEO Justin Savich. "And proud to be partnered with Dor Haim of One of us, who has been an important part of the boots on the ground movement in bringing live events to the market, and across the US". Following the Tampa debut, the group is preparing an expansion that includes bringing the festival to 4 additional Florida markets.

"We want to host a traveling event in multiple Florida cities that combines music, food, craft cocktails, and wine, offering an elevated experience to todays festival goer" Savich continued. "A party I would want to bring my friends and family to. We are excited to introduce Blended to Tampa, as we feel it's a the perfect debut and on brand with we're striving to achieve throughout the South East"

Official ticket and hotel packages are available. For general admission (18+), VIP, VIP+, and all-inclusive tickets (21+), VIP table reservations (21+), and additional information, visit www.blendedfestival.com.

For updates, follow @BlendedFest on Instagram and Facebook.

