BLENDED FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY MY WINE SOCIETY RETURNS TO SAN DIEGO ON OCTOBER 8 + 9, 2022

Blended Festival Presented by My Wine Society has announced the return of its two-day music, art, wine and culinary extravaganza in San Diego for its third-consecutive year. Prepare to get corked on Saturday October 8 and Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Spanish Landing Park (3900 N Harbor Drive).

The spirited festival returns to its city of origin after successfully making waves in Nashville and Austin for their second-consecutive year. The wine-centric event has expanded their national footprint by entering their fourth city in Tampa, Florida arriving in mid-November to conclude this year's tour. Helmed by My Wine Society owner, Sean Evans, Partner John Bazzo, Director of Live Events and Entertainment, Kalika Moquin and Director of Marketing, Kristy Rumsey, along with strategic partners Ghost Energy , Octavio Tequila , Melograno Cocktails and Las Vegas Hospitality Group, In The Moment , have aligned forces to produce this year's activation. Expect multiple stages, a 100-foot wine tent, culinary stage, VIP village, wellness retreat and an array of "instagrammable moments" throughout the festival.

Exclusively for San Diego the team has assembled an eclectic lineup with some of the hottest names in entertainment including Atlanta Hip-hop legend T.I., electronic music duo Galantis, renowned Alternative-rock group Everclear, multi-platinum DJ, producer and live instrumentalist, Timmy Trumpet. Las Vegas resident party starter Brody Jenner along with local DJs and more musical acts to be announced set to deliver an unforgettable and action packed weekend.

Let's get the bottles popping! My Wine Society has partnered with the nation's leading wineries to offer wine flights and bubbles for party-goers throughout the weekend. Executive Sommelier for Blended Festivals, Matthew Lindsey aka The Lord of Wine , will host curated tastings highlighting tasting notes of the finest wines and champagnes inside the wine pavilion at the festival.

No music festival would be complete without the food. The culinary experience is one of the fan-favorite highlights of the Blended experience. Food truck row and pop-ups from San Diego's premier dining destinations showcase local culinary favorites. Blended turns up the heat with their high-energy crowd demonstrations and competitive cooking competitions live from the culinary stage.

"We're curating the elevated Blended experience with the aim of creating fun and long-lasting memories for festival-goers," said Kalika Moquin, Blended festival director. "Whether you're there for the music, food, wine, specialty drinks, or all of it, we offer something special for everyone. And, this year, we're expanding our programming to reflect the most current trends."

Official ticket and hotel packages are available. For general admission (18+), VIP, VIP+, and all-inclusive tickets (21+), VIP table reservations (21+), and additional information, visit www.blendedfestival.com.

For updates, follow @BlendedFest on Instagram and Facebook.

