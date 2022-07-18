AC Development Launches First Phase of CoorsTek Redevelopment Project in Downtown Golden

Golden, Co

AC Development, a Golden-based master and vertical developer, today initiated the first phase of the large-scale mixed-use redevelopment of the CoorsTek manufacturing facility in downtown Golden. The new district, covering five city blocks, will be anchored by a new global headquarters for CoorsTek, Inc., and will account for approximately 1.25 million square feet of office, multi-family residential, placemaking retail, and hotel space.

First phase elements now underway include stabilization of buildings to be restored, demolition of numerous structures, infrastructure planning and construction, and design of multiple commercial buildings. At completion, the first phase will include approximately 275,000 square feet of new and adaptively-reused office space, 10,000 square feet of restaurant/retail space, new 8th and 9th Street connections through the site, below-grade parking and a plaza. Successive phases will feature significant additional public open spaces, an arts district, innovative mobility strategies, mixed-income housing, additional retail and a hotel — all accomplished within a district-wide net zero carbon and wellness strategy.

AC Development successfully shepherded the largest redevelopment project in downtown Golden's history through unanimous approval last month of a comprehensive redevelopment plan and rezoning by Golden's City Council. The council vote was the culmination of a more than year-long process that involved close collaboration with City staff, over one-hundred community meetings, four planning commission meetings and a six-hour council hearing.

"We're thrilled to start the next chapter in our family's 130-year relationship with Golden on this site, and we intend to set the tone early for sustainability and innovation with our new headquarters," said CoorsTek CEO Michael Coors.

Owned by the Coors family since 1884, the multi-block site at Washington Avenue and 9th Street had been in continuous use for industrial purposes for well over 100 years, ceasing its operations only earlier this year. CoorsTek, formerly Coors Porcelain, was founded on the property in 1910 and the site is the historical location of the invention of the aluminum beverage can. Today, CoorsTek is a global manufacturer of technical ceramics for numerous industries, including components for hip replacements and armor components for law enforcement and military.

"AC Development is dedicated to creating extraordinary urban places built on a foundation of commitments to a healthy planet, exceptional placemaking and positive community impact," said Dan Cohen, president of AC Development. "We couldn't be any more excited to take these major steps forward to deliver on those commitments through transforming this incredible site into a deeply sustainable, connected and vibrant district."

