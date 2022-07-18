The Companies Millennials Want to Work for in 2022

Oakland, Calif

--News Direct--

Organizations who made the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ list this year understand the critical importance of meaningful work for Gen Y—the largest generation currently in the workforce.

These winning workplaces make an effort to give their younger workforce a sense of purpose and, in return, experience higher rates of retention, employee pride, and endorsement.

Purpose is also at the center of the biggest gap in the employee experience between millennials and their older colleagues, according to research from Great Place to Work®, whose analysis of anonymous surveys and data from more than 1 million U.S. employees at great workplaces determined this year's list.

Companies should be concerned about the employee experience for millennial employees. Out of all the generations, they along with their Gen Z brethren, are the least likely to stay at their jobs, per data from Great Place to Work.

"There's a lot millennials can teach companies about work," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "How they spend their time and who they spend it with matters to them, as it should to all of us. Help them find meaning in their work. Give them a reason, many reasons, to be proud to work for you—and they'll stay working for you."

The top 5 things millennials want

Great Place to Work research found the top five needs for millennials in the workplace today:

1. Sense of purpose

2. Fair share of profits

3. Fair pay

4. Clear expectations

5. Work-life balance

Winning workplaces

For the second year in a row, Cisco topped the list of 100 large workplaces recognized as best for millennials. Modern Technology Solutions moved up to No. 2 from No. 7 last year and Edward Jones made an appearance for the first time this year at No. 3. Also jumping into the top five are David Weekley Homes, moving up eight spots from 2021, and Slalom, up nine spots from last year.

Large workplaces

1. Cisco

2. Modern Technology Solutions, Inc.

3. Edward Jones

4. David Weekley Homes

5. Slalom Consulting

The top three winning small- and medium-sized workplaces are all newcomers to the list: Big Ass Fans, Lattice and Artic Wolf. No. 4 Bitwise Industries moved up four spots from 2021 and Braze moved up 18 spots to No. 5.

Small and medium workplaces

1. Big Ass Fans

2. Lattice

3. Artic Wolf

4. Bitwise Industries

5. Braze

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is comprised of 100 large workplaces with 1,000 employees or more and 100 small- and medium-sized companies with between 10 and 999 workers.

Visuals available: 02_800px-width-1x - Google Drive

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2022 based on feedback collected through America's largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations representing more than 6.1 million employees across the U.S. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by its mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/the-companies-millennials-want-to-work-for-in-2022-421413475

2022 News Direct Corp.