NCMA Releases Third Edition of The Contract Management Standard™

Ashburn, Virginia

--News Direct--

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) announced today the release of the third edition of The Contract Management Standard™ (CMS™). The CMS™ is an ANSI-approved American National Standard that describes contract management in terms of the processes created through the integration and interaction of job tasks and skills and the purposes they serve.

"Contract management is an ever-evolving profession as reflected in this third edition release of CMS™," said Kraig Conrad, CEO. "This latest edition of CMS™ was developed through a rigorous process to be a key resource for both buyers and sellers."

The CMS™ includes the contract management processes and relationships required to develop solicitations, develop offers, form contracts, perform contracts, and close contracts for the furnishing and procurement of goods or services. It also includes buyer and seller collaboration with stakeholders such as engineering, estimating, finance, legal, logistics, pricing, project management, requirement development, supply chain management, quality control, customers, and others. Additionally, it is the foundation and framework for the Contract Management Body of Knowledge®, Sixth Edition and for two of NCMA's certifications: the Certified Professional Contract Manager™ and the Certified Contract Management Associate.

The CMS™ is provided as a free download available to everyone.

For your free copy of the CMS™ visit www.ncmahq.org/cms.

###

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA), which was founded in 1959 and is the world's leading association in the field of contract management. The organization, which has over 18,000 members, is dedicated to the professional growth and educational advancement of procurement and acquisition personnel worldwide. NCMA strives to serve and inform the profession and industry it represents and to offer opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. To find out more, please visit www.ncmahq.org.

Contact Details

NCMA

Crystal leid

+1 571-382-1101

cleid@ncmahq.org

Company Website

https://www.ncmahq.org/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/ncma-releases-third-edition-of-the-contract-management-standard-467152754

2022 News Direct Corp.