CORRECTING and REPLACING AMERICA DOMANI PUBLISHES 'ALL-TIME ITALIAN AMERICAN ALL-STAR TEAM'

The headline of the release dated July 15, 2022 has been updated to read "AMERICA DOMANI PUBLISHES ‘ALL-TIME ITALIAN AMERICAN ALL-STAR TEAM'" instead of "AMERICA OGGI PUBLISHES ‘ALL-TIME ITALIAN AMERICAN ALL-STAR TEAM"

The updated release reads:

AMERICA DOMANI PUBLISHES ‘ALL-TIME ITALIAN AMERICAN ALL-STAR TEAM'

America Domani today released its "All-Time Italian American All-Star Team", a ranking of the best Major League Baseball players of Italian descent by position.

Written by America Domani contributor and acclaimed baseball writer Mark C. Healey, the full article can be found at https://americadomani.com/sports/all-time-italian-american-mlb-all-star-team. Healey analyzed all players of Italian descent who played multiple seasons since the formation of Major League Baseball in 1876. He selected the best player by fielding position, as well as three outfielders regardless of position and one starting pitcher and relief pitcher.

"America Domani has assembled an exciting team of editors and contributors to provide our readers with the best reporting on all things Italy, including Mark C. Healey, who is one of the most respected baseball journalists," said Al DiGuido, Publisher & CEO of America Domani. "We're excited to announce our ranking of the ‘All-Time Italian American All-Star Team', including iconic players who have made an indelible mark on Italian American culture and have contributed to the rich tradition and history of Major League Baseball."

Launching in August 2022, America Domani is the leading digital media community for everyone who has an affinity for Italian culture.

To sign-up for notifications, visit www.americadomani.com. To sign up for daily America Oggi Italian language email updates, visit www.americadomani.com/oggi

ABOUT AMERICA DOMANI:

America Domani is the leading digital media community for the 17 million Americans of Italian heritage and millions more who have a love and affinity for Italian culture. Staying true to the "Domani" name, which means "Tomorrow" in Italian, America Domani showcases a wide array of engaging content from top Italian American journalists, influencers and personalities, including news, food and wine, culture, travel, comedy, success stories, entertainment and more.

America Domani was created through purchasing the licensing rights to the historic America Oggi newspaper and the revival of Il Progresso Italo-Americano. Both titles live proudly on the America Domani platform as dedicated sections for current events and historical content chronicling the Italian American journey over the past centuries.

