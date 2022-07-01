SUN, SAND & YOUR SMARTPHONE

How Technology Can Enhance Your Summertime Experience

New York, NY

--News Direct--

Technology and Lifestyle Expert, Stephanie Humphrey, partners with Affirm, THX Ltd., and VAIO to explore ways consumers can include tech into their longer summer days and nights.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/Cxp49uDveT8

How Technology Can Enhance Your Summertime Experience

The summer sun is sure to heat things up, but there's nothing hotter than scoring the latest tech gadgets, like new computers and audio devices, to enhance the warmer months ahead.

Additionally, tech makes summer travel easier to manage thanks to certain app-based services. In fact, more people plan to travel this summer with 73% of consumers taking an average of two trips. Over 148 million travel bookings are made annually, with an estimated 700 million people booking online by 2023.

U.S. consumers not only rely upon tech for their travel needs, but also everyday purchases, including summer apparel, fitness, and electronics. More than one-third of people use shopping apps between two and five times a week, while 28% use them at least once a day.

Technology and Lifestyle Expert, Stephanie Humphrey says whether home or vacationing, consumers can enjoy the season thanks new gear and gadgets.

COMPUTER TECH:

The popularity of hybrid work schedules and learning from home has increased the demand for computers over the past two years. In fact, more people are expected to work from home throughout the summer months.

Humphrey says many of us have found a new life balance when it comes to work and free time, adding, "It's estimated that more than 36 million of us will work remotely by 2025. That means we're going to need something that fits our lifestyles."

VAIO, the premier Japanese computer brand known for exceptional quality notebooks equipped with the latest technology, expands its FE Series to offer new high-performance laptops with an impressively long battery life to work, create, game, and watch entertainment from anywhere, for longer.

It's equipped with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, Windows 11—and with THX® Spatial Audio—which means an immersive lifelike soundscape for enjoying all types of entertainment.

The new VAIO FE laptops deliver maximum performance and immersive experiences in a slim, portable design.

Humphrey says it's 10 hours of battery life and powerful computing capabilities, makes the VAIO FE Series a perfect fit for on-the-go lifestyles, especially during summer travel.

For more, go to Walmart.com

Direct Link: usa.vaio.com

AUDIO TECH:

Due to an increase in outdoor activities and travel, smartphones, smart speakers and audio devices see a spike in sales during the summer months.

The technology expert points out the different ways sound can enhance everyday moments, saying, "I'm thinking about those big summer block busters, at home movie nights, and gaming experiences."

Humphrey highlights how superior sound started years ago with Film Maker, George Lucas. He wanted to get the best audio possible for the moviegoing experience, so he founded THX.

Fast forward to today, the company's first consumer product—the THX Onyx gives consumers master quality audio whether at home or on the go, offering cinematic and studio quality audio right from its laptop. Humphrey says it's incredibly easy to use with the "Plug and play" functionality and is compatible with all mobile devices, like Windows, Mac (and iOS and Android too).

The THX Onyx portable DAC amp (digital-to-analog converter) provides crystal clear audio when listening over headsets to movies, music, streaming or games from any mobile device. It can be paired especially with the VAIO laptop for a superior portable entertainment system, and it also is plug-and-play amp to upgrade your audio from any laptop or smartphone listening!

For more, to Amazon.com.

Direct Link: https://www.thx.com/thx-onyx

Instagram: Instagram

TikTok: TikTok

YouTube: YouTube

FINANCIAL TECH:

Humphrey recommends using technology to help manage the costs of shopping this summer, saying, "I have a great way for consumers to pay at their own pace whether it's shopping for electronics (like the VAIO laptop or THX Onyx), summer apparel, fitness or even travel."

Affirm gives people the flexibility to stay in budget when shopping for new summer tech by letting consumers pay over time, with no late or hidden fees. Humphrey adds, "You get to spread out the costs of summer tech essentials from outdoor speakers to cameras and more, at retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, GoPro and others."

If approved, shoppers can use Affirm to pay over time at more than 200,000 retailers in the U.S. and will never be charged more than the amount they agree to upfront.

Humphrey concludes with, "This is a great way to shop your favorite stores online or in-store and pay later. You'll see Affirm at checkout, or you can request a virtual card in the Affirm app."

Find out more at www.affirm.com.

Instagram: LINK

LinkedIn: LINK

Twitter: LINK

Contact Details

YourUpdateTV

+1 212-736-2727

yourupdatetv@gmail.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/sun-sand-and-your-smartphone-836995603

2022 News Direct Corp.