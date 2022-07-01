Why Is This Clean Tech Automotive Company Focusing On Sustainability?

Nick Thomas, Benzinga

"We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children."

This Native American proverb is often quoted to emphasize the importance of focusing on the future when making critical decisions: especially when the environment is involved. The choices we make today undoubtedly affect future generations– that's precisely why it is mentioned throughout North American-based Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP)'s company materials.

President and CEO Steven Rossi remains steadfast in this belief–with the history to prove it. For over a decade, the company has innovated in an often antiquated automotive space. Starting out with creating tonneau covers that protect truck beds, Worksport gained its title as the disruptive innovator in this space for the #1 selling vehicle in North America. Worksport has 9 patents, and 19 pending, related to its tonneau covers. The company says it continues to modernize its tonneau offerings to complement improvements in pickup trucks from companies like Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) and General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM).

Sustainability Focus

The world changed drastically since the inception of these initial products: the focus on ESG, renewable energy, and protecting the environment has only increased over the years. For example, the electric truck market alone reached 69,597 units in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.7% to 1.4 million units by 2031, according to data provided by Worksport.

Understanding this impact, Worksport also focused on offering sustainable solutions for pickup trucks as well: through its company Terravis Energy Terravis Energy: Home , which concentrates on developing and expanding applications for sustainability-focused products.

Terravis Energy produces:

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered DC Fast Chargers

Ultra High Performance Cold Climate Heat Pumps

Micro and Nano Grids

Using hydrogen energy, decarbonized heating and cooling solutions, solar energy, and grid-connected chargers, Terrvis is innovating products that would typically contribute the most emissions to our environment.

A Powerhouse Partnership

With no signs of slowing down, the company signed an agreement in April with Hyundai Motor Co. (KRX: 005380) to produce prototypes of the Worksport SOLIS and a modified version of its COR energy storage system (ESS) adapted for the Hyundai Santa Cruz vehicle. The prototypes for both models are expected to be presented to Hyundai in October.

The SOLIS tonneau cover is solar-powered and enhances battery performance for electric vehicles. This cover is redefining what "unplugged" truly means, helping to generate up to 650+ watts of power charged by the sun.

In addition, customers can keep charged all day long with the new COR energy storage device , which has the ability to be used in multiple environments, including for household appliances. The portable battery system aims to revolutionize the meaning of "energy on the go", powering devices throughout the day, with sustainable battery options, and its user-friendly interface. Product types range from 1500 Wh to 4500 Wh, depending on your use-case scenario. The best part? It can be charged with your standard wall outlet, solar panels, 12V batteries, or SOLIS tonneau cover.

Making Good On Promises

Worksport has kept it's word on previous promises, and has delivered on the following initiatives:

Initiated its B2C sales strategy with products being launched on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), and Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

By the end of June, the ecommerce site will be up and running at www.shopworksport.com

COR is currently being tooled for production and undergoing final UL testing

SOLIS is in the final stages of development and production will take place in the new Worksport factory in West Seneca, New York.

With all of these recent developments, the key to the future of sustainable automotive products might just rest in the most unlikely of places: the bed of a pickup truck. After all, like Rossi says, "Pickup trucks are more than an industry–they are a lifestyle…and a philosophy."

Worksport Ltd. was founded in 2011 with a passion for making products better, simpler, and more beautiful, bringing innovation to an innovation-less market. Starting as a producer of tonneau covers for pickup trucks in the United States and Canada, Worksport has since evolved to position itself as an innovator in its space. Over the past 5 years, Worksport has been working on its hybrid energy system named TerraVis, a portable solar power generation system capable of forming personal microgrids for pickup trucks. Developing the technology that makes up the TerraVis system is the first step in the Company's strategy to increase its market share through innovation in the auto forest and clean tech sectors.

