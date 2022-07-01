The Channel Company Completes Acquisition of Incisive Media Technology Division

Acquisition includes content and events brands CRN UK, Channel Partner Insight and Computing

The Channel Company, global provider of news, insights, strategy, events, and marketing services for the technology industry, today completed the acquisition of the technology division of Incisive Media, which includes the media and event brands of CRN UK, Channel Partner Insight, and Computing.

This strategic acquisition reunites CRN and CRN UK under the same company and provides the opportunity to link the Computing brand with The Channel Company's Midsize Enterprise Services brand in a powerful, connected, global end-user community.

"We are excited to formalize the addition of Incisive's technology brands into our portfolio. This acquisition results in a leading position for The Channel Company in content and events in both the US and EMEA while the reunification of US and UK CRN brands will provide great benefit to both our audiences and clients," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

About the Brands

CRN UK is the market-leading, trusted source of news and analysis for the UK technology channel. The brand is a focal point for face-to-face events, including the largest event on the UK IT channel calendar, the CRN Channel Awards. The Women in Tech Festival, held in partnership with CRN UK's sister brand Computing, shows the brand's ability to innovate with an event that features networking, mentoring, and workshops for a global audience.

Channel Partner Insight serves leaders of international resellers, distributors, MSPs, and specialist consultancies tracking key trends and business challenges affecting this highly competitive strand of the IT channel. The brand takes a transatlantic view of the IT channel market and pioneered the ranking of the largest and most influential firms in its annual European Elite and Global Elite report.

Computing is the leading source of business-critical information and data journalism for technology leaders. Computing's flagship event — the UK IT Industry Awards, held with the support of the BCS and The Chartered Institute for IT — is the largest and most prestigious awards ceremony for the industry, with more than 1,500 attendees every year.

New Global Opportunities

"The completion of this acquisition, in addition to global services organization bChannels earlier this year, creates a powerful portfolio of solutions that will transform how we enable our clients to win anywhere in the world," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

The organizations share a common vision and culture to provide clients with the best possible outcomes, continued career development opportunities for employees, and a bold commitment to strategic growth for the company. Clients of CRN UK, Channel Partner Insight, and Computing will also benefit from the extensive portfolio of additional marketing, creative, events, and consulting services that The Channel Company offers.

The Channel Company

Headquartered in Westborough, MA, The Channel Company has been servicing the technology channel community for over 40 years. From CRN, the #1 source of technology news, insights, and analysis for the IT channel, to industry-leading events that connect clients to customers, to powerful research, consulting and engaging education to accelerate growth, to transformative marketing services to maximize investment, The Channel Company provides a full suite of outcome-driven services focused on addressing the channel's unique needs worldwide. The Channel Company is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm.

EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has completed over 35 private equity investments and more than 75 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com

