Kivvit Nominated for New York Emmy Awards for NJDOH COVID-19 Public Awareness Campaign

Kivvit today was nominated for multiple Emmys at the New York Emmy Awards for its impactful work with the State of New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) in creating a COVID-19 public awareness campaign. The nominations come after Kivvit won four awards for its work with NJDOH at the American Association of Political Consultants' Pollie Awards last month, 10 awards at the Reed Awards in April and having won the Platinum SABRE Best In Show Award and Superior Achievement in Research and Planning Award for the same campaign. The Reeds also named Kivvit Public Affairs Firm of the Year for the third consecutive year.

"We thank the Murphy Administration for being remarkable partners throughout this entire endeavor," said Director of Brand Strategy Pearl Gabel. "This effort is among our proudest at Kivvit. We strive to create compelling, interesting content but it is all the more rewarding when that content saves lives."

"It is an honor to be nominated and to have our work showcased with so many other worthwhile efforts," said Associate Director Vin Ciniello. "Kivvit will continue to build on our data-driven ethos to tackle the most complex issues here in New Jersey and across the country."

Kivvit has worked to amplify NJDOH messaging and resources to change public behavior and mitigate the effects of COVID-19 since the early stages of the pandemic in April 2020. Since then, Kivvit's work has evolved to encompass a multitude of strategies, leveraging state-of-the-art insights and thousands of ads in dozens of languages.

This high-impact work with the NJDOH has led to measurable, life-saving results reflected by an improvement in statewide COVID-19 testing rates and the success of the state's vaccination efforts.

Kivvit's NJDOH campaign advertisements were nominated for the Public Service Announcement Category Single Entry for its "Sorry, Mom" ad and nominated for the Campaign category for a series of ads, including "Fight Isn't Over Yet," "Holiday Gift -Grandma," "Not That Stupid," "Holiday Gift – Kid," and "They Call Me An Essential Worker" ads. Award recipients will be announced in October 2022The Emmy Awards honorees will be announced in October 2022 in a livestream broadcast on the NY Emmys website and at a live in person gala on a date and place to be announced.

Of Kivvit's work with the New Jersey Department of Health, Paul Holmes, chair of the SABRE judges, described the campaign as "everything our judges are looking for in a modern 21st century public relations campaign. It was data-driven, with sharp insights and impressive creativity across multiple channels, and—most important—it resulted in real, measurable behavior change. It's no exaggeration to say that this campaign saved lives."

Kivvit is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent strategic communications and public affairs firms in the United States, with over 140 professionals across six offices in Boston, Chicago, Miami, New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.

Kivvit has earned over 60 awards and recognitions in the past 5 years, including Public Affairs of the Year (Reed Awards), Digital Agency of the Year (PRovoke SABRE North America), Most Innovative Agency (Bulldog Stars of PR Awards), and a Best Agency to Work For (PRovoke).

Kivvit also leads O'Dwyer's national rankings of independent communications firms across multiple categories, including #1 for Real Estate Finance & Development, #2 for Energy and Non-Profit, #4 for Purpose and Corporate Social Responsibility. To learn more and see what we do, visit www.Kivvit.com and follow us @TeamKivvit.

