8 Best Ethereum Sports Betting Sites in 2022

Ethereum Betting Sites

Ethereum sports betting is very popular, but you need to find a reliable betting site to play well. In this article, we will look at the pros and cons of betting with Ethereum, go over some things that you should keep in mind while betting, and list the best Ethereum gambling sites where you can bet with crypto. All sports betting sites listed here meet all the security, licensing, technical reliability requirements and don't have any problems with withdrawing money in case of winning.

Below you will find the list of the best sports betting sites and top online sportsbooks that accept Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin and some other popular cryptocurrencies.

8 Best Ethereum Sportsbooks & ETH Sports Betting Sites

TrustDice — Best Ethereum Betting Site Overall

TrustDice is an established crypto casino and Ethereum sports betting site that offers one of the most generous welcome bonuses in the industry (you can get up to 1 BTC / 50 ETH / 10,000 USDT + 25 bonus spins). In general, this site leaves a positive impression as a place where you can play different games and even hit the jackpot. The casino was founded in 2018, and has already managed to establish itself from the best side.

TrustDice Pros

The ability to play and bet with different cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Tether, EOS, Etherum, U-Net, Sticpay;

A high level of anonymity for each player (there is no need to even provide an email);

A large number of games for every taste;

Fast support work with good response.

TrustDice Cons

Exclusively focused on cryptocurrencies.

Trust Dice stands out from many competitors precisely because of its popularity and versatility. Trust Dice was also one of the first casinos to accept EOS, setting the tone for other establishments.

Due to the fact that the game takes place exclusively with the use of cryptocurrency, access to the account can be anonymous and secure.

BetUS — Best ETH Betting Sportsbook Runner-up

First of all, BetUs is a sports bookmaker, although here you can also find a large number of games for every taste. The casino was launched back in 1994 and managed to make itself known in the gambling market. The main advantage of the casino is considered reliable and safe, which makes it one of the most popular casinos in the world. BetUs has all the necessary licenses and operates within the law.

BetUs Pros

A huge selection of games for every taste and the ability to bet on sports;

The ability to play for cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin);

Excellent support work with several communication options (Email, Live Chat, Call Center, Social);

American Express, MasterCard and Visa are accepted;

Big welcome bonus for all players;

Simple registration and the ability to remain anonymous.

BetUs Cons

A small number of languages ​​in the interface;

There are a number of countries where playing in a casino is prohibited (Albania, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Belarus, Bhutan, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, and so on).

The withdrawal limit here is $5,000 per day. Playing at BetUS leaves a good impression on the players, the platform is aimed at users with different experiences. A large number of bonuses, many games and a high level of service make BetUS the best choice.

BetOnline — Best for Bonuses and Promotions

BetOnline is one of the most popular Ethereum sports betting sites that has a great reputation in the online sports betting industry. This site offers a wide variety of betting options. You can bet on different types of games: football, baseball, basketball, golf, MMA, motorsports, esports, the Olympics and so on.

BetOnline Pros

Up to $1,000 welcome bonus;

The ability to bet on sports, play poker and slot machines (more than 400 games in total, 25 of them with a live dealer);

Good technical background and stable work;

Constant offers and bonuses for active players;

The possibility of betting in cryptocurrency.

BetOnline Cons

6% commission for credit card deposits;

Difference in minimum payouts for some payment methods;

Slow support work;

Some country restrictions;

Some bonuses are presented with a high rollover.

Judging by the reviews, BetOnline is a reliable and pleasant place for players. A lot of games, a concise interface and no withdrawal problems make the casino an excellent choice for connoisseurs of a good game.

BetFlip — Best ETH Sports Betting Site for Beginners

Casino BetFlip is considered quite young, but it has already earned a large number of positive reviews from fans of Ethereum sportsbooks. Users can play on both mobile and desktop versions. The casino endows users with a large number of bonuses, so even beginners can play more confidently.

The casino has over 2000 games available and bonuses up to 10 BTC + 500 free spins. The casino is licensed by the government of Curacao.

BetFlip Pros

Multilingual adaptation of the platform (about 9 main languages are available in total);

Well thought out design;

A large selection of games for every taste;

The ability to calculate different types of cryptocurrencies: Litecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, etc.;

In total, about 20 payment methods are available.

BetFlip Cons

Security protocol information missing;

There is a list of countries with restrictions (US, Czech Republic, Lebanon, Malta, Miquelon, etc.).

The casino has a withdrawal limit — this is an amount of about 32,000 euros (or a similar amount in any currency convenient for the user). The withdrawal speed depends on the payment method directly. BetFlip Casino has an excellent support team. Communication is instant and allows players to get help immediately, without a long process of submitting applications.

FortuneJack — Best Ethereum Betting Site for Mobile

The latest FortuneJack cryptocurrency casino has been operating since 2014, constantly improving approaches and the level of player service. Here is a generous bonus system for new and old players (up to 1.5 BTC plus 250 free spins). Each player receives 20% cashback on their first deposit. FortuneJack allows you to provide only basic information about yourself, but with the additional encouragement of players who verify a phone number or email.

FortuneJack Pros

Stakes in 9 different cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Dash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc.);

A huge number of games (3000+ games, live dealer, jackpots);

Communication with support in any way convenient for you (Email, Live Chat);

A large number of promotions and rewards for players.

FortuneJack Cons

Restricted countries (Australia).

FortuneJack has confidently won the title of one of the most popular Ethereum casinos. The institution was created by the players, and this is felt on the first visit: everything is thought out to the smallest detail, the games are selected with taste, and various payment methods. The casino policy is aimed at the transparency of processes and a positive experience for users. And the reliability and high level of security only increase the popularity of this institution, increasing it in the ratings.

CloudBet — Best Versatile Casino & Sportsbook

CloudBet is a bookmaker and gambling site rolled into one. The platform has an excellent reputation, and excellent conditions for the game, since the player has a wide variety of sports for ETH sports betting, as well as a huge selection of games with live dealers. Jackpots, bets in different currencies and even cryptocurrencies, a nice interface — all this turns CloudBet into a gaming oasis.

CloudBet Pros

Bookmaker availability;

Use of cold storage to protect players' money and winnings;

Good support service (e-mail, chat);

User-friendly interface of the site with a basic set of languages;

Lightning speed of making payments;

A large selection of currencies and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, and many others).

CloudBet Cons

Regular bonuses of medium size;

The casino is not available to US or UK players.

CloudBet has great reviews on security and reliability. Also, players are offered to pass two-step authentication for player accounts, which means that the player's data and money are protected from intruders.

All new players receive a 100% first deposit bonus, so Cloudbet will appeal to both beginners and experienced players. The site has gained a lot of popularity due to the ease of management and use, despite the lack of some data about the owners, the players refer to the platform as a reliable and honest place.

Stake is a one-stop sports betting solution, as well as a great place to play your favorite slots and card games. High-quality design, smooth user experience, attentive customer support and positive reputation make this website a great choice and one of the most reliable ETH betting sites for players from across the world.

User reviews speak of a high return on winnings and the comfort of using the casino. Stake casino site is not only a place where experienced players can have a good rest but also a great place for new players to start.

Stake Pros

The ability to use a large number of cryptocurrencies for the game (Bitcoin, Eos, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and so on);

Multilingual platform (you can choose one of nine popular languages);

The ability to contact support in various ways (e-mail, chat);

A large selection of different games.

Stake Cons

There are a number of countries where the site is banned (USA, Australia, UK, Australia, France);

No welcome bonuses.

Stake gives great opportunities to players and guarantees a fair game for every player. The casino has extremely positive feedback from players who like to have a good time playing an interesting game. In addition, each player has a real opportunity to hit the jackpot in cryptocurrency in various online games.

SportsBet — Best Ethereum Sportsbook

Sportsbet is rightfully considered one of the most popular and reliable sites for making sports bets. Here you can find sports betting with thousands of odds and different offers for everyone.

The platform is constantly updated and offers many rewards for players of different levels. Eo casino is great for both beginners and players who already have experience.

SportsBet Pros

The casino offers an adapted interface in 10 languages ​​(English, Portuguese, Turkish, Japanese, and so on);

Section with useful Ethereum sportsbook for players;

The ability to use regular currency and cryptocurrencies to place bets;

A huge number of promotions and bonus offers;

Fast deposit and withdrawal of funds;

Convenient mobile application;

Support works around the clock.

SportsBet Cons

There are some restrictions in geography (USA, UK, Australia and some others);

Support does not work in telephone mode.

Creating an account takes just a couple of minutes, while you can use any social networks and even instant messengers. Here, the interface is well thought out and the most comfortable conditions for the game. A high return rate and an excellent reputation make it the best site for players to play at least once.

Why do people love to bet with Ethereum?

First of all, it should be generally understood that Ethereum is a unique phenomenon even among cryptocurrencies. It is based on smart contracts, which makes any transaction using Eirium completely safe and anonymous, while, like in any other decentralized cryptocurrency, you can track transactions, which eliminates fraud. You can always get complete information about transactions in your wallet and be calm about the state of your funds.

All these qualities allow Ethereum to maintain a fairly stable exchange rate and earn a reputation as a reliable cryptocurrency. This is another reason why most crypto players are gradually moving from Bitcoin to Ethereum.

Another reason why people like to play with cryptocurrencies is the ability to remain anonymous on the websites of online casinos and/or betting companies. You do not need to provide your bank details and fix your expenses and winnings in official sources. Since gambling and Ethereum sports betting often cause mixed feelings in people, this approach is highly appreciated by the players. Besides, crypto transactions are quick and secure, which makes betting with Ethereum even more viable.

Other benefits of Ethereum include:

flexibility and comfort: players receive instant withdrawals and avoid losing money when converting currencies, as often happens in the game;

high security in the game: in addition to anonymity, players are also protected from theft of funds or problems like bank failure;

a large number of games in crypto casinos offer more generous bonuses than in a standard casino with regular currency.

Another interesting aspect is the complexity of games for crypto players, they are usually more interesting and unusual since such players have higher requirements for the casino.

You can play crypto casinos in any country where this type of currency is legal. Be sure to check this information before starting the game, so as not to violate the law.

How do we choose the best Ethereum betting sites?

Choosing a gaming casino is not an easy decision that must be approached with all seriousness. At the same time, it is important to take into account a large number of factors so that the game does not turn into a disappointment.

Among the mandatory requirements for any company:

the presence of a license to conduct gambling activities;

data encryption to ensure the safety of players;

client-oriented rules of the institution;

the presence of real reviews about the institution;

quick withdrawal of funds.

In the absence of even one of these points, you should think about the advisability of playing in this casino.

We also evaluate gaming establishments in terms of the user experience. The following properties are important here:

a large selection of games (slot machines, live dealer games, sports betting, and so on);

the ability to play using a large number of currencies and cryptocurrencies;

good bonus program and various promotional offers;

the more language versions of the interface — the better;

good support service with various communication options.

Another aspect that we take into account when compiling a casino rating is reviews and the overall impression of the institution. Reviews from real users allow you to create an impression of the game in this institution.

We study various ratings and sites to come up with an average score for an establishment. We also test all casinos in the demo and full mode to understand how high-quality service they offer to users.

FAQ's About Online Betting Sites That Accept Ethereum

Most of the questions related to playing with Ethereum can be categorized. Consider the most common questions that concern crypto casino players.

Ethereum has one of the best reputations in the cryptocurrency world for its reliability and stability. Thanks to fast Ethereum transactions and full anonymity that the blockchain provides, betting online has never been easier. There's no need to provide any personal information, and if you want to request a withdrawal or make a deposit, such transactions will be processed in minutes.

For these reasons and high security standards that any reputable blockchain provides, crypto sports betting sites have quite a number of benefits compared to traditional online sportsbooks.

Is betting with Ethereum safe?

A bet with Ethereum is traditionally considered much safer than other cryptocurrencies since ETH has a strong base built on smart contracts. Speaking about the safety of using bets with this cryptocurrency, consider depositing and withdrawing funds from the online casino sites themselves. It is important to check the details that you use when registering at the institution because if the details are incorrect, you run the risk of losing funds forever.

Cryptocurrencies are much safer than regular currency because the user has the ability to track every transaction. Here, any user receives full transparency of processes, respectively, the usual fraudulent schemes do not work.

As a player, you should be interested in the reliability of the casino in which you decide to bet. You don't have to worry about cryptocurrencies, since the very philosophy of decentralized cryptocurrencies is based on security and reliability guarantees for the user.

Also, note that the use of a reliable VPN service does not affect the safety of the player. You still continue to play, making bets with a reliable cryptocurrency, but technically you can violate some laws regarding the gambling business in your country. But it still won't have anything to do with security in the context of cryptocurrencies.

Is betting with Ethereum legal?

The question of the legality of the game is considered one of the key ones when choosing a crypto casino that accepts Ethereum. It is important to understand that there are general requirements for legal certification of online gaming assurances. Be sure to check the legality of the grounds for the operation of the gambling business in your country, as well as the legality of conducting transactions using cryptocurrencies.

In terms of betting, Ethereum, like any other cryptocurrency, does not differ much from betting with fiat money or digital currency. With them, you also need to remember about exchange rate fluctuations. The main difference lies in greater security and the ability to track any transaction, another point is the speed of withdrawing winnings, without the need to report to the bank. All these things make it safe to bet Ethereum.

Ethereum was created on the basis of smart contracts that comply with the letter of the law. This cryptocurrency is completely decentralized and this makes it more secure, therefore, in fact, it is not subject to a specific state, but requires the recognition of the state in which it can be used.

What are the pros & cons of using Ethereum to bet?

While many betting sites mostly accept BTC, Ethereum actually has more advantages than disadvantages. All these pros and cons must be taken into account when you enter a crypto casino with the desire to play slot machines or bet on sports.

Consider a few of the main advantages of Ethereum:

faster than Bitcoin: transactions with Ethereum are several times faster than Bitcoin, which increases the demand for this cryptocurrency, these are literally instant transactions. For this reason, Ethereum deposits as well as Ethereum withdrawals are lightning fast;

high level of privacy: as with most cryptocurrencies, players are not required to provide personal data, you can simply provide a cryptocurrency wallet number;

security: decentralized system protects you from theft and hacking;

no need for currency conversion: players from different countries often face the loss of a certain percentage of winnings due to exchange rates, in the case of playing using cryptocurrency, this problem disappears;

no fees: due to decentralization, players are not required to pay fees for banking services.

Cons of a casino on Ethereum:

it is still a currency: despite the more sizable, against the background of competitors, rate, Ethereum is still prone to fluctuations;

still in second place: Ethereum constantly competes with Bitcoin, but has not yet gained absolute power in the market, so there are many more games using Bitcoin.

Thus, playing Ethereum has its pitfalls like any other cryptocurrency. As a player, you must be sure that the casino offers fair play, and the rest depends on your skill and luck.

What's the overall best Ethereum betting site?

All things considered, BetOnline.ag is definitely one of the best online sportsbooks you can find online. This is a reputable and perfectly legal site that offers a wide range of betting opportunities to online sports bettors from the U.S. and other countries.

When evaluating which site to choose for betting with Ethereum, we recommend trusting reliable ratings. Typically, ratings take into account not only the comfort from the point of view of the player but also check the technical stability of the site and the legality of doing business. Undoubtedly, you can check all these indicators yourself, but we recommend that you do not waste extra time, but trust the professionals.

There are established methods for checking the reliability of an institution, and all of them are taken into account when compiling official ratings. In addition, most of the authors of such tops independently check the gaming potential of the establishment, which means that you get a complete impartial picture and can trust the gaming establishment. For example, we always study forums with real player reviews and form a full-fledged opinion about the institution.

We do not recommend playing in institutions that do not have any factors confirming the quality and level of the institution. Having all licenses and real feedback from players allows you to be sure that the game will take place legally and you will have guarantees in case of problems or difficulties.

How do I acquire Ethereum to be able to bet?

Before making a deposit in cryptocurrency, you will be required to purchase this cryptocurrency. To do that, you will have to open an account with one of the crypto exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, Gemini or any other.

Let's consider a few steps for those who have not yet had experience with cryptocurrency:

Choose a Cryptocurrency Exchange: There are dedicated platforms where you can purchase cryptocurrencies. Since Ethereum is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, it is available for purchase in any crypto exchange. Each platform has its own requirements and commissions, so read the user agreement carefully. Fund Your Account: After you choose an exchange, you need to register, providing basic user data. Upon registration, you will be required to provide a debit card and/or bank account. At this stage, the purchase of Ethereum on the platform takes place. Buy Ethereum: After registration, the user can purchase Ethereum by exchanging the currency in his account for cryptocurrency from the platform. You can buy any amount and it will be displayed as a percentage of the total amount of Ethereum coins.

After you have a cryptocurrency on your account, and your crypto wallet is indicated in the registration data on the casino website, you can start placing bets. Also, do not forget that most casinos offer a welcome bonus that you need to wager, it will also be credited in the cryptocurrency of your choice. Your priority currency for the game you choose during registration.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency is still fairly new and a bit of a risky investment for most people. And when cryptocurrency intersects with gambling, where a lot is based on luck and chance, the risks look even more tangible. But the cryptocurrency is strengthening its position in the world, with blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum making headlines every single day.

When investing in cryptocurrency no more than 5% of your total financial portfolio, and when choosing a crypto casino with a good reputation among the best Ethereum betting sites, you risk almost nothing. Your casino game will cost you no more than any other hobby.

Ethereum gamble sites are rampant on the web these days. When choosing a casino to play, you should carefully consider the choice. Take advantage of our top casinos that have excellent reviews and leave a good impression on all players, regardless of the level of players.

When compiling our rating, we rely on various sites with reviews, as well as our own impressions of the game in this institution. We try to look at the institution both from the technical side and from the side of the player who wants to relax and earn some money.

Remember that a casino is a place with spice, and even if your goal is not to get rich, but just to enjoy the game, you should choose a reliable institution that will provide you with all the conditions for a good time and will not deceive you when accruing winnings. You can also always start the game with a demo version of the casino, and only after that move on to real bets.

Remember that you need a full match, even in interface colors, for any discomfort from being in an institution, we recommend moving on to the next casino on the list.

In addition, betting with cryptocurrencies guarantees your anonymity, which is highly valued by many players. Do not turn your leisure time into disappointment, check out our small guide so that every bet is successful.

IMPORTANT:

Some sites mentioned in this article may not be available in your location. Gambling is strictly 18+, it can be addictive. If you have a gambling addiction, please call the National Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700 to get the help you need.

