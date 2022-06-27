6 Best Ethereum Casinos in 2022

Ethereum Casinos

Today, the gaming industry is trying to adapt as much as possible to the needs of the online gambling community. One of the manifestations of such concern for customers was the possibility of using cryptocurrencies for the game in casinos. This allows you to carry out transactions faster and without commissions. For this reason, finding an Ethereum casino with a poker room or a site to play roulette games using ETH is now easier than ever before.

Using cryptocurrencies is a kind of alternative to contracts, which stipulate when and under what conditions the transfer of accumulated funds is carried out. Players get more freedom and the effect of presence in the casino itself increases, because credits occur instantly, without waiting for confirmations from banks at certain hours. Ethereum transactions are fast, so you can buy Ethereum for fiat currency in a matter of seconds.

In this article, we will look at the top Ethereum casinos where you can play using ETH cryptocurrency. We will review reputable sites with the best Ethereum casino bonuses, voice the pros and cons of each casino site and talk about the feasibility of betting using cryptocurrency in general and Ethereum in particular. Without further ado, let's jump to our casino reviews!

Best Ethereum Casinos for ETH Casino Games & Bonuses

BitStarz — Best Ethereum Online Casino Overall

The BitStarz online gambling site has been operating since 2013, and its main feature is betting using a variety of cryptocurrencies. The casino is pleasantly surprised with the absence of advertising and laconic classic design without distracting details. Thus, the player can fully concentrate on the process.

The casino operates on a license issued by Curacao. Game providers include Belatra, BoomingGaming, CT Interactive, Evolution Gaming, and many more.

BitStarz Pros

Multilingual interface (English and Russian, as well as Japanese and Chinese);

High speed of payment processing;

Thoughtful system of bonuses and rewards for all players;

Quick registration in convenient ways;

A large number of cryptocurrencies in addition to Ethereum (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and so on).

BitStarz Cons

No phone support, only online-chat form;

The casino does not have an application to download;

Banned in a number of countries (Curaçao, Dutch West Indies, France, Israel, Lithuania, and so on).

Offers from BitStarz for new customers:

One bonus per IP address, account number or phone number; For 20 welcome spins without a deposit, you can withdraw a maximum of $100; 7 days to use the bonus; When the bonus expires, all winnings and the remaining amount in the account are lost; The accrual of bonuses without deposits occurs after the confirmation of the account by email; When depositing an amount of 20 dollars or more, you can get an additional 180 free spins.

BitStarz Casino was developed by former players and this gives it a competitive edge. There is a variety of slot machines from the best manufacturers for every taste, from slots to poker. BitStarz casino has a good reputation, there are no reports of withdrawal problems. The average payment processing time is 10 minutes. In BitStarz, withdrawing money to bank cards takes up to 3 days.

7BitCasino — Best ETH Slots

7Bit is rightfully considered one of the best ETH casinos. Being one of the pioneers among crypto casinos, 7Bit managed to acquire a huge audience and significantly expand its list of games for every taste.

The casino has an affiliate program called 7Bit Partners. At the same time, you can receive your accruals in any currency and cryptocurrency.

7Bit Pros

Regular holding of various promotions for new and old users;

Works with a large number of cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum);

Design fully complies with all usability rules;

No negative balance;

Unique VIP program for users.

7Bit Cons

Restrictions on work in a number of countries;

No real money wins on free spins.

Offers from 7BitCasino for new customers:

When making the first deposit, a first deposit bonus of up to 100 euros or 1.5 BTC is automatically credited to the account; On the second deposit, you get 50% of the payment, subject to the limit of 100 euros or 1.25 BTC; Third deposit limits will be 200 EUR or 1.25 BTC.

7Bit Casino has good ratings and feedback from users. Permanent bonuses and cooperation with trusted game providers are the keys to the success of the institution. No less attractive is the casino's landmark for cryptocurrencies, and at the same time with extensive experience in this area. Thus, security and the high speed of all transactions are achieved.

As for the 7Bit Casino VIP program, it is available to all players whose level is at least 10 levels. When joining the platform, your exchange rate will be 100%, at the tenth level, this rate will already be 130%. Users can constantly level up, but you can't level down. The increase is related to spending on the platform.

mBit Casino — Best for ETH Game Selection

mBit Casino is one of the best online casinos that has been operating since 2014 and is one of the first casinos to work with cryptocurrency. One of the factors that help it to stay at the top for so long is the constant updates of the functionality and the list of games.

In addition, the casino creates a real community of players through chat rooms where players can communicate and interact. Another factor of interest in the casino is a competent promotion strategy, no intrusive advertising, but a respectful attitude towards the audience.

mBit Casino Pros

A wide variety of cryptocurrencies for the game (Litecoin, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum);

A long list of various games, including demo mode (about 3188 casino games);

Expanded system of bonuses.

mBit Casino Cons

Lack of a mobile application;

You can only play in cryptocurrency, there is no way to use regular currency;

There are a number of countries where playing in a casino is prohibited (Netherlands, Slovakia, Portugal, Spain, etc.).

Offers from mBit Casino for new customers:

The player is entitled to a 110% bonus up to 1 BTC; On the second deposit, the player receives a bonus of 50% up to 2.5 BTC; You only get the right to request the first deposit if you have a minimum deposit (0.005 BTC); After activating the welcome bonus, 50 spins per day will be credited within 6 days; Bonuses on 1st and 2nd deposits must be wagered 35x, and the third - 30x; The validity period of deposit bonuses is 14 days; Minimum deposits: 0.0003 BTC, 0.001 BCH, 0.01 ETH, LTC, DOGE, and 1 USDT.

In general, the casino has a fairly good reputation. Although some players have difficulties when playing. The average rating of this casino on various sites is above 80%.

KatsuBet — Top Ethereum Casino in Canada

Canadian casino KatsuBet is a fairly new casino that has won the audience with the best formula: simplicity and variety. The company is owned by Dama N.V. who has a lot of experience in such projects, and this is noticeable in high-quality design and an excellent selection of games. KatsuBet is the best Ethereum gambling site if you're someone who loves quality gaming in a user-friendly space.

The activity of the casino is regulated by the Curacao license and controlled by the international regulator Antillephone N.V. Among the game providers of this casino: 2BY2 Gaming, 4 The Player, Amatic, Bet Games, and many others.

KatsuBet Pros

Verified games list from licensed providers;

The possibility of betting in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether);

Profitable bonus system and welcome deposit bonus;

Demo mode for almost all games;

Customer support via live chat 24/7;

A great variety of payment methods.

KatsuBet Cons

Some geographical restrictions due to licensing issues (e.g. USA, UK, Spain, Netherlands, France, Israel, Lithuania, Ukraine, Slovakia, etc.):

Different commission requirements for different payment methods.

Offers from KatsuBet for new customers:

One bonus per IP address, account number or phone number; 45x deposit bonus wagering; Fulfillment of wagering requirements within 14 days from the date of registration; Depending on IP, free spins are awarded in Wolf Treasure, Platinum Lightning Deluxe or Caishen's Gifts; The summation of crypto bonuses is prohibited; There is no withdrawal limit for Ethereum deposits and bonuses; The withdrawal limit for free spins is -100 EUR/$.

Despite the fact that there are only two KatsuBet, we can already talk about the promising future of the platform. The platform has no bad reviews, a high win rate and a huge selection of games (Blackjack, Live Dealer Games, Lottery, Slots, Poker, and so on).

WildCasino — Best New Ethereum Casino

The name Wild Casino hints that an incredible game is waiting for you here. The casino is quite young but has already declared its ambitions. Here you can play using a huge number of currencies and cryptocurrencies. In addition, players at Wild Casino rely on generous bonuses designed to encourage players.

What catches the eye from the first minutes is the attractiveness of the interface, which is designed with users in mind. In addition to the needs of the players, the technical side of the casino is debugged here - everything works clearly and without failures.

Wild Casino Pros

UX that is thought out to the smallest detail and saves the player time;

A huge number of slot machines and games for every taste;

Works in most countries even without using VPN;

The current system of bonuses.

Wild Casino Cons

There is no convenient mobile application.

Offers from Wild Casino for new customers:

Each new player claims a welcome bonus of up to 5,000 euros, but for this, you need to make five transactions; When using the promo code "WILD100", four subsequent deposits will receive a 100% bonus of up to 1000 euros; The deposit must be wagered at least 30 times, for which players are given 30 days.

Wild Casino is also popular among users because it offers an excellent selection of promotions for every taste. The people behind this casino have dealt with offline casinos and have successfully adapted this experience to the online format.

We can say that Wild Casino is a great start for beginners and a good choice for experienced gamblers who are looking for quality service. The bonus system reinforces the pleasant impression of the game in the institution. The list of games here is the longest but tastefully selected for true connoisseurs.

CloudBet — Best for ETH Sports Betting

Cloudbet is considered one of the most diverse crypto casinos and Ethereum betting sites today. In addition to Ethereum, altcoins and other types of cryptocurrencies can be used here. The casino does not work in a number of countries but does not prohibit the use of VPNs.

Here you can play both with live dealers and a large number of games of various types (baccarat, poker, slots, and so on).

Cloudbet Pros

The ability to use up to 20 types of cryptocurrencies in the game;

Most games have an RTP greater than 96.0%;

Offers one of the highest bonus limits in the niche;

Separate games for BTC;

Site design enhances the experience and impression of the game;

Live dealer games;

Various incentives for players.

Cloudbet Cons

No mobile application for more comfort;

Withdrawal of bonuses may take some time;

No telephone connection with customer support.

Offers from Casino CloudBet for new customers:

After signing up, you will receive a welcome bonus with an offer of up to 5 BTC; To activate the bonus, you need to make a minimum deposit of 0.01 BTC; For every 800 bonus points accumulated, you will receive a bonus of 0.01 BTC for each; Players have 365 days to earn a 5 BTC bonus; To participate in casino games, you need to deposit a minimum of 10 USD (or 0.01 ETH) to qualify.

Cloudbet Casino provides fast transactions, ensuring the safety of the game. Tournaments are regularly held here and players can participate in them, even if they play for a short time. At the same time, the receipt of bonus funds occurs gradually, in accordance with the earned loyalty points. This is one of the the top Ethereum casino sites for those who prefer to constantly play for money. As for the support service, an online chat request is processed within 5 minutes, and an email request is processed within 12 hours.

How We Ranked the Top Best Ethereum Casino Sites

Before we include an online casino in our rating, we study not only Ethereum casino reviews about it, but also all the factors that affect its work and impressions from the platform itself. In the case of casinos that use cryptocurrencies, we are especially careful, since this option is still taking root as a must-have.

So, among the factors that we take into account when ranking online Ethereum casinos.

License. There are a number of authorized bodies that can issue the appropriate license (for example, the Curacao Gambling Commission or Malta Gaming Authority). This ensures that the casino game is played with respect for the rights of the players.

High-quality online casino games. There is a list of providers that have proven themselves well (for example, Microgaming, NetEnt, and so on). This applies not only to the winning percentage but also to the stability of the games.

Payment methods. The more payment options, the more interesting the casino is for the user. And the use of Ethereum or any other cryptocurrency plays a big role here.

Support service. Transparency and accessibility are key requirements for support. The user must understand that all his problems will be solved quickly and professionally.

Winnings and fast payouts. Accruals on weekends, withdrawal limits, conditions and commissions for various types of currencies and cryptocurrencies - all should be taken into account.

Game integrity. In addition to checking the casino's compliance with all requirements, we personally test live casino games and study statistics. This allows you to see if there are any cheats or problems with the withdrawal.

Player incentives. Ethereum casino bonuses and deposits help keep the player interested, and the more of them, the more profitable it is to play. These include welcome bonuses, first deposit bonuses, and various tournaments and promotions.

We regularly update the lists and explore new Ethereum casinos. This allows us to keep abreast of trends and trends, providing the most relevant and high-quality information to users.

Key Benefits of an Ethereum Gambling Sites Over Traditional

The Internet currency ETH has existed since 2015. Like analogues, Ethereum allows you to conduct financial transactions without taxation and any reporting to the authorities. The blockchain system and cryptographic protection were taken as the basis of the cryptocurrency. So, if Bitcoin simply offered to accumulate money that can be hidden from the state, then Ethereum is a full-fledged economic system that does not depend on countries, or political parties in a particular country.

But unlike other currencies, Ethereum has several competitive advantages:

The cryptocurrency is based on a decentralized and programmed platform that uses special smart contracts.

All transactions take place in a unit called ETH.

Due to the fact that Ether was originally created to work with smart contracts, it has high-security properties.

The growth of the Ethereum rate relative to Bitcoin indicates a high demand for cryptocurrency, and greater exchange rate stability increases its attractiveness.

The very appearance of Ethereum was a serious statement since this cryptocurrency from the first days was a serious competitor to bitcoin. The transparency of transactions and the speed of making payments drew the attention of the casino to this type of payment, and today a large number of gaming establishments accept bets in Ethereum.

The main advantages of this cryptocurrency:

Convenience and flexibility. Blockchain-based open source, speed and ease of use for the average player. Instant deposits and withdrawals make the game more fun. Also, when winnings are displayed in the same currency, there is no need to convert everything to the local national currency.

Anonymity. Cryptocurrency in betting is an opportunity to keep your hobby a secret from the banks. You do not need to explain where you got the money from if you receive a big win. This is highly valued by players and is a competitive advantage.

Increased security. The decentralized system that Ethereum is allows you to maintain anonymity and ensure that no one can stop/cancel your transaction or hack your wallet.

Stability. Ethereum offers a reliable gambling solution with a powerful community. Cryptocurrency volatility is also minimal, unlike most competitors.

Large selection of various casino games. Today, large casinos offer popular casino games using Ethereum, which means you can play a huge number of your favorite cryptocurrency games. In addition, casino bonuses and promotional offers are also available to you in cryptocurrency. Ethereum casinos usually offer players a wider selection of games and betting options, even compared to other online casino sites. This is due to their use of smart contracts, which allows developers to create more complex games.

Best Ethereum Casinos – Frequently Asked Questions

Are Ethereum Online Casinos Trustworthy?

One of the main issues that players are concerned about is the legality of casinos that accept Ethereum. If fiat casinos are allowed in your country, this payment format is legal. Unlike Bitcoin, this type of cryptocurrency is not subject to price fluctuations, so you lose less when the market fluctuates.

Ethereum is an alternative betting option in gambling establishments. Due to the fact that cryptocurrencies allow all financial transactions to be carried out much faster, the popularity of their use is growing every day. Another advantage of Ethereum is increased security, thanks to the ability to track all transactions.

Why Should I Bet With Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrencies simplify the process of making bets and gradually gain equal rights on a par with regular currency. Security and full transparency of transactions increase the credibility of cryptocurrencies.

In addition, there is a wide variety of cryptocurrencies. Are Ethereum casinos safe? Absolutely! Due to the specifics of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency gambling is defined as a safer casino game format. A high level of security reduces the risk of interception and theft of funds. Another aspect is the safety of player data when registering at an online casino. You can play and place real bets without being tied to your bank card, avoiding unnecessary attention.

Are Casinos That Accept Ethereum legal?

Casinos that accept cryptocurrencies, and Ethereum in particular, are subject to general regulations and laws governing the circulation of cryptocurrencies. If in the country of the player the cryptocurrency is recognized on a par with the usual currency, you can play in any crypto casino legally.

Be sure to check the lists of countries in which the activities of such establishments are strictly prohibited. This list is located in the corresponding section on the crypto casino website. The use of VPN, in this case, can be interpreted both as a violation and as an option for the game. You can play using your crypto wallets and be within the law.

Can I Get In Trouble for Betting With Ethereum?

Today, ETH has the second-largest market capitalization. At the same time, the growth of this cryptocurrency exceeds Bitcoin, having smaller price fluctuations. But this property of Ethereum also has a drawback. If you have an amount in cryptocurrency in your Ethereum casino account, you can always face a price drop, and you lose some of your savings or your winnings depreciate.

Another disadvantage of Ethereum is its irreversibility. So, if you send or receive the wrong address, your funds could be lost forever. For the most part, you risk nothing by choosing Ethereum, as the platform has analyzed the shortcomings of other cryptocurrencies and fixed them.

Are There Any Downsides To Betting Online?

Most of the negative impressions from online betting are related to the lack of personal experience of interacting with the croupier. You are also tied to the limits and timing of the withdrawal of winnings. You must also be careful when choosing the casino where you plan to play.

Another aspect is legal, since in some countries there is a ban on the activities of gaming establishments, even in an online format. But if you study reviews about online casinos and follow all the rules of the institution, you have nothing to worry about.

How Can I Determine the Best Ethereum Casino for Me?

A positive casino experience always starts with its legality and good reviews from real players. These are one of the key factors when ranking reliable casinos. Ethereum casinos are no exception, they are evaluated in the same way as any other casinos.

Other factors that affect the experience of a casino are the withdrawal limits, the type of currencies and cryptocurrencies used for betting, bonuses and promotion policies, and the choice of online Ethereum casino games. There are a large number of ratings where you can choose a reliable casino where you can bet using Ethereum in your casino account.

Conclusion

We always recommend that you study the ratings and Ethereum casino reviews before you start playing for real money. An Ethereum casino site is not just a place of entertainment, but the same service as many others. You must be sure that you are provided with quality services and that your data and finances are safe. Casino ratings are compiled based on the interests of the players, which is why they should be taken into account as an argument when choosing.

Whatever casino on Ethereum you end up choosing, make sure that it has real reviews and a good rating. You can also try to play in demo mode to understand whether it is comfortable for you to be on this resource and interact with the interface. We also recommend that you pay attention to what type of contact with the support service you are offered. Most Ethereum gambling sites listed here have a wide variety of ways to contact their support in case any problem occurs.

Remember that any game must be justified, so it is better to play in a casino that is trusted by users and where players are respected.

IMPORTANT:

Some sites mentioned in this article may not be available in your location. Gambling is strictly 18+, it can be addictive. If you have a gambling addiction, please call the National Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700 to get the help you need.

