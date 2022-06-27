6 Best Ethereum Gambling Sites in 2022

Ethereum Gambling Sites

New York, New York

--News Direct--

There has always been a peculiar connection between the casino business and cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies have come to make financial transactions easier so crypto gambling sites and casino businesses would undoubtedly want to adopt them. Many people feel that investing in cryptocurrencies involves gambling, which is not the case.

Although cryptocurrencies are volatile, trading in them takes the same level of market knowledge as investing in stocks, commodities, and other assets. Investing in cryptocurrency relies on the ability to understand the market and make the correct move at the appropriate moment, rather than luck.

However, because gambling is a part of the gaming sector, and gaming was the first to adopt digital currency, crypto and blockchain have a relationship to the gambling business. Crypto has advantages in the casino industry. Safe transactions, almost-instant payments, increased privacy, transparency, and other features have benefited gamblers who play casino games with digital currencies.

Since Ethereum (ETH) is one of the most often utilized currencies for betting, we've compiled the list of the six best Ethereum gambling websites with provably fair ETH casino games. All you need to do is deposit your ETH, and start playing your favorite casino games.

Top Cryptocurrency Casinos for Ethereum Gambling

According to hundreds of online reviews, Bitstarz is the best Ethereum gambling site on the web. If you've been gambling online for a while, chances are you'll discover new and interesting features every time you visit Bitstarz. They provide over 3,500 Ethereum online casino games in total, with 840+ slots, several types of video poker and blackjack, and a few varieties of roulette, bingo, and baccarat.

It also has hundreds of different variants of popular games like roulette, baccarat, and blackjack. There's always something new to explore here, and several options to make money through betting. The collaborations with prominent producers such as Microgaming, BetSoft, Pragmatic Play, and others, have helped the company amass a large number of games.

Of course, slots take up the majority of the casino's collection, but there are many more games to choose from. Furthermore, the site accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Ethereum, which is why it is on this list. Bitstarz offers gamers 20 free spins for signing up without an initial deposit. When you eventually make your initial deposit, you'll be rewarded with a 100% match up to 20 ETH and 180 free spins.

While Bitstarz has a 40x playthrough requirement, we've seen other Ethereum online casinos have a 50x or 60x wagering requirement for an offer of this size. Because 100% of every wager placed on their 840+ slots contributes to the 40x playthrough requirement, the process of reclaiming your bonus will be substantially faster. Bitstarz goes above and above to serve all gamers with high-quality, timely, and dependable customer service. Customer care representatives may be accessed via Twitter and Facebook, in addition, to live chat and email, which are available 24/7.

However, note that Bitstarz does not yet provide live dealer games in all regions. However, with all of the top-notch games being introduced, you won't notice because they're always adding new games to their menu and upgrading their library.

Pros

Upon registering, you will receive 20 free spins with no deposit.

Players can make instant, free withdrawals.

Best Ethereum casino bonuses: get up to 28 ETH in cryptocurrency + 180 free spins for matches.

Accepts six different types of crypto.

Over 3,500 provably fair games to choose from.

Payouts are fast.

Simple registration

Customer support staff comprise experienced gamers.

User-friendly interface.

Probably fair games are offered.

Dozens of positive Ethereum casino reviews.

Cons

Fiat money is not accepted.

There is no sportsbook available.

The promos have high wagering requirements.

7Bit is an Ethereum gambling website that has a total of 1,288 total casino games with 93% allotted to slots. Although this may be great news for slot machine fans and prize hunters, other gamers should not be concerned. While 7Bit is known for its slots, they also include 17 blackjack variations, 16 roulette wheels, 14 video poker variations, 11 types of baccarat, 3 bingo games, and 2 keno games. Even if none of these games are "live dealers," you can still enjoy the platform. This is a great place to play blackjack as this casino site features the widest variety of blackjack games on this list.

7Bit is the best casino site for you if you're mostly a slots player who occasionally plays specialty and table games. While 7Bit does not provide any form of no-deposit bonus, all cash and crypto players will receive a bonus match when they make their first deposit. This bonus match is notably more generous for bitcoin players than for fiat gamblers. For your first four deposits, you'll receive a 100% match up to 2.5 ETH and 100 free spins.

They have a 40x playthrough limitation applied to both cash and bitcoin bonus matches which can be disappointing, but they give Free Spins Wednesdays, Weekend Cashback, and a Monday Reload Bonus compensates for the concerns.

7Bit allows a total of 11 banking methods, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDT, and Bitcoin Cash, as well as Visa/MasterCard, Maestro, Neosurf, Skrill, and Neteller. All cryptocurrency withdrawals are immediate, however, fiat payments take 48-72 hours to settle. Furthermore, they have low deposit minimums across the board. To qualify for their bonus match, you just need to deposit $20 or 0.01 ETH. Customer service is satisfactory, with a response time of a few hours and a support crew available 24/7.

Pros

Accepts fiat currencies

Up to 1,200 online slots.

On your first four deposits, you'll receive fantastic Ethereum casino bonuses.

Instant cryptocurrency withdrawals with no fees.

Features an excellent VIP program.

The minimum deposit is low if you play with crypto.

Cons

40x playthrough is fairly challenging.

Earnings from free spins are not considered real money.

mbit Casino is an ETH gambling site that has a total of 2,700+ casino games for players to pick from. Since 1,161 of those games are high-quality slot machines, table game fans can't get uninterested. If you want a change of pace, you will discover more than 100 table games to choose from. There are 12 poker variations, 10 roulette games, 14 various types of blackjack, three bingo games, and a unique kind of keno among them. There are enough new and intriguing games to keep any player interested for months. mBit's incentives are also remarkable.

To sweeten the deal, you'll get a 110 percent match up to 28 ETH and 300 free spins when you make your first crypto deposit. Note that the 300 free spins are only available if you deposit at least 0.06890 ETH (about $200), if you invest less, you'll only get 20 free spins. Also, mBit does not accept any fiat money. BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether are the required and accepted deposit currencies. Withdrawals of cryptocurrency are quick with no charges.

Furthermore, to qualify for mBit's deposit match, you'll simply need to first deposit 0.01 ETH or an equal amount in crypto. Customer service at mBit is above average. They provide live chat and email support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and replies are provided on time.

Pros

Generous Ethereum casino bonus: you get 300 free spins and a 110% cryptocurrency match.

A 35x playthrough is required.

Withdrawals are free and instant.

There are over 2,700 classic casino games to choose from.

Accepts six different types of crypto.

Cons

No live dealers.

Fiat money is not accepted.

KatsuBet Casino is a new online casino that has just been introduced to accommodate players from all around the world. In the gambling sector, Katsubet is one of the platforms with the largest game library. Over 5,000 casino games are available to players through this casino's partnerships with more than 100 different game developers and studios throughout the world. You won't be disappointed with this casino's enormous collection of games.

Play'n GO, Evolution Gaming, Amatic, Booming Games, and NetEnt are just a few of the top brands in the online gambling industry that the operator has partnered with to give players top-notch satisfaction. Hence, you don't have to be concerned about your funds being stolen by a fake website. Now, when it comes to the actual Ethereum games, you may expect to discover a wide variety of options.

Katsubet features video poker and table games, jackpots and slots, live dealer games, and other types of casino games. The games have different versions, so you should know the rules of the new versions before you place a bet. Various cryptocurrencies can be used on this site, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum. Note that if you're in the UK or US, you cannot access this site. You can choose from the other sites on this list. Katsubet website can be from any other location, once you make a deposit you can start playing.

Pros

Provably fair games offered are from reputable credible software developers.

Provides a 24/7 live chat option.

Cryptocurrencies are allowed.

You can try out games on demo before you bet.

Customers get various payment options.

Cons

Withdrawals on some payment options are not free.

Due to licensing regulations, it is not available in some countries.

Cloudbet is an online gambling site that was introduced in 2013 and holds a Curacao e-Gambling and e-Gambling Montenegro license. For various reasons, the platform is intriguing and quite popular among gamers. As far as crypto casinos go, Cloudbet is one of the most diversified and will enable you to place bets using a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum. However, this casino will require a VPN to be used to be accessed from many countries.

It is safe to say that Cloudbet online casino is one of the best Ethereum gambling sites, because it houses everything from live dealer games to video tables and a wide range of slot machines. All of these options, and hundreds of slot machines, jackpot slots, table games, and a wide selection of provably fair video poker varieties, are available to players at the casino. The bonus cap at Cloudbet is one of the largest in the industry, with players receiving a 100 percent match up to 20 ETH on their initial crypto deposit. But Cloudbet will disburse your bonus dollars in installments when you accrue loyalty points while playing on their site; this is something you should keep in mind. The platform is ideal for those who like to play for real money rather than being constrained by wagering limitations.

When it comes to deposits and withdrawals, Cloudbet is a crypto-only gambling establishment. About twenty cryptocurrencies are accepted, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (CAC), Avalanche (AVL), Solana (SOL), USDT (USDC), PAX (PAXG), Algorand (ALGO), LINK (LINK), DAI (DASH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIBA) and Litecoin. Additionally, withdrawals to your crypto wallet of choice are instant and free of charge. To be eligible for Cloudbet's enormous crypto match, players must deposit at least $10 (or 0.01 ETH). Cloudbet provides live chat and email help 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but no phone support at the time of writing.

Pros

A wide casino games variety.

Good option for Ethereum sports betting.

High odds at the sportsbook.

Offers generous welcome bonuses.

Supports numerous forms of cryptocurrency.

Cons

No VIP program for big spenders.

No customer phone support.

Disburses bonus funds incrementally.

One of the newest Ethereum online casinos is the Wild Casino. It was launched in 2018 and has over 350 games. Wild Casino supports Ethereum and a total of 18 payment options, and it offers a fantastic welcome bonus. Ethereum has a higher initial deposit requirement of $50 than any other cryptocurrency. There is a $20 minimum deposit for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, or Ripple.

As a general rule, the maximum withdrawal amount is $100,000, although you can withdraw up to $500,000 BTC in a single transaction. Wild Casino, in contrast to many other Ethereum casinos, accepts fiat currency as well. As an added feature, you may choose to withdraw in fiat currency instead of ETH.

Wild Casino is a crypto gambling site that doesn't have the largest selection of games compared to the other casinos. However, this is an online casino that is constantly introducing new games. Over 200 slot machines and various table and specialty games are available, including keno. This is one of the best ETH casinos for live casino activity, as there are 18 live dealer games. There are abundant bonuses at Wild Casino.

For new players, Wild Casino offers a 300 percent up to $3,000 crypto welcome package and a 250 percent up to $1,000 fiat cash bonus. Other incentives include a 10% Ethereum boost, which has a relatively low 10x wagering requirement, and a Tuesday-Top-Up bonus. You may also compete for a $1,000,000 prize pool each month.

The user interface at Wild Casino is appealing and simple to use, and comprehensive. Like many well-known online casinos, it also has a slew of games prominently displayed on its front page for quick and easy access. Wild Casino may be described as in its infancy as it's still trying to get its feet. Even though it has 24/7 customer care and games from the likes of BetSoft and Fresh Deck Studios, we believe that this Ethereum casino will soon compete with others.

Pros

Welcome bonus of up to $3,000 in cryptocurrency.

Hundreds of Ethereum casino games.

Unique theme.

Payouts are fast and easy.

Supported on all devices.

The provider is reputable and licensed.

Offers various payment options.

Offers cutting-edge games.

Cons

There are no Free Spins available.

High minimum ETH deposit.

There is no customer loyalty program.

The wagering requirements are a little high.

How We Ranked the Best Ethereum Casino Sites

The Cryptocurrency casino sites we listed were analyzed based on various factors including; the variety of games, bonuses and promotions, payment options, and customer service.

Wide Range of Games: In this review, we highlighted Ethereum casinos that provide players with the widest range of gaming options possible. Whichever type of Ethereum casino game you choose, whether it's progressive jackpot slots, real-time table games, or the most recent releases, chances are you'll find one here. Bitstarz offers more than 3,000 games. Cloudbet provides a wide selection of virtual and live casino games, while 7Bit has more than 1,200 slot machines to choose from.

Bonuses and Promos: These sites received a top ranking because of the number of free spins they give, and the amount of money they match on the first deposit and subsequent reloads. There's a wide variety of bonuses and promotions to pick from at any of the Ethereum casino sites depending on your choice. Also, to prevent gamers from wasting their money, we only highlighted bonuses with a wagering requirement of 40x at most.

Payment Options: Although the review was mostly focused on crypto, we took the effort to mention not only casinos that take Ethereum but also ones that support fiat currencies. The top Ethereum casinos should have a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options, thus we paid extra emphasis to online gambling sites that accept five or more crypto and fiat currencies for deposits and withdrawals. Lastly, we emphasized online Ethereum casinos that allow players to deposit and withdraw winnings instantly.

Customer Service: There's little use in joining up for an Ethereum-based casino if it doesn't have a good customer service team. There is no doubt in our minds that the best online casinos are those that give the best customer care, thus we gave them a higher ranking. To keep customers or compete in today's market, an Ethereum casino needs to be prepared to play fair, be transparent, accessible, and resolve monetary difficulties on time.

Why Choose Ethereum Online Casinos Over Traditional Ones?

Best Ethereum casinos provide various benefits to players. If you've ever played at an Ethereum casino you'd understand how fast and exciting they are to use. It's also superior to regular online casino sites when it comes to bonuses and promotions. However, there's another fantastic reason why crypto players like playing on the platform. Every day, new tokens are released which makes the excitement linger. Here are other benefits of ETH casino:

Reduced Transaction Costs: The transaction costs on Ethereum are significantly cheaper. Crypto miners usually require lesser fees so ETH transactions are significantly less expensive than Western Union or similar payment methods. While the price of other cryptocurrencies continues to rise, mining fees on Ethereum have fallen over time.

Quicker Deposits and Withdrawals: Ethereum can be used as a form of decentralized virtual currency. This means you don't need a third-party intermediary before you can perform financial transactions unlike fiat currencies, which require long Wire Transfer, and wait periods for payment, or withdrawal requests when taking wins from your casino account. If you're looking for even quicker service, some Ethereum casinos provide automatic payments directly back into the customer's wallet within just 10 seconds.

Easy to Access: The gaming sector is subject to ongoing regulation and supervision. Everyone around the globe can be affected by new regulations that affect the use of casinos, especially US consumers, who are among the most strictly regulated gamers in recent times. However, there are now completely anonymous Ethereum gambling platforms that anybody can visit using a VPN service from any location.

Anonymity: Most people prefer being anonymous with their business. They wouldn't want to feel like they are being monitored and that's one of the advantages of using ETH; it offers anonymity. For this reason, gambling with Ethereum is absolutely safe, because your privacy always stays intact. So we appreciate Ethereum casinos that allow players to conduct transactions anonymously, and without compromising their financial privacy.

Online Gambling Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are There Any Reputable Ethereum Casinos Out There?

The answer is yes — Ethereum casinos are just as dependable, trustworthy, and safe as regular fiat online casinos are. When choosing an Ethereum casino, it is important to verify that it is licensed to operate in your area. The ETH gambling sites we listed have been audited by third parties for impartiality and fairness. So, you can rest assured knowing that you're getting the most value for your money.

Why Should I Bet With Cryptocurrency?

Playing with cryptocurrency at an online casino is just as safe as betting with real money, plus you'll be completely anonymous. Depositing with a cryptocurrency also gives you the freedom to keep your bank information separate from your Ethereum casino account. In addition to ETH, most of the Ethereum gambling sites we listed also allow not less than five different cryptos. Cloudbet, which accepts 12 different types of cryptocurrencies, would be worth checking out if you happen to have a less prominent cryptocurrency you're not using. In addition, most crypto withdrawals are sent immediately to your Ethereum wallet; this is better than waiting 3-7 working days for a currency transaction to arrive in your account.

Is Ethereum Gambling Legal? Is There a Risk of Legal Action if I Use Ethereum to Place Bets?

If you want to gamble on Ethereum, you can do so through a regulated online casino, just like you do at a land-based casino establishment. At most Ethereum gambling sites, you won't have to worry about any financial penalties or legal issues. When it comes to reporting your winnings as taxable income you may have to do it yourself even though you aren't at risk of penalties. To guarantee that the Ethereum casino you choose is licensed to operate in your area, you will need to check with your local authorities.

Do I need to own Ethereum to play at an Ethereum Casino?

Some Ethereum casino platforms that accept Ethereum have many free games you can play and test your chances. However, you must first have some Ethereum (ETH) in your wallet to play for actual money.

Do Ethereum Casino Bonuses Come in Fiat?

There's no exact answer to this as it depends on which online casino you play. As a rule of thumb, most providers will reward you with a bonus in the currency you use. If you deposited ETH, the first deposit bonus will likely be in ETH.

Can I withdraw the ETH Bonus?

No, you can't. Ethereum Casino provides you with free digital money to help you start playing. As a result, there will be wagering criteria associated with each bonus. The following requirements must be met before you can withdraw this money from your gaming account. For some casinos, once the bonus has been wagered 20 times, you can then withdraw it. Also, some casinos limit the number of bonuses and winnings you may take out of your account.

Do ETH Casinos Accept Other Cryptocurrencies?

Yes, they do, however, they do not support all types of cryptocurrencies. Many cryptocurrencies exist, but ETH and other crypto casinos will only take the already established and prominent ones. For instance, Ethereum Casinos usually accept Bitcoin and Litecoin.

How Do I Know the Best Ethereum Casino for Me?

When it comes to finding the best Ethereum casino for you, it all comes down to your personal preferences and how much room you have to compromise. If you want something new and fun to play every time you log in, we'd recommend Bitstarz or mBit, both of which provide hefty deposit matches.

If you enjoy spinning the slot reels, you can opt for 7Bit, which has more than 1,200 slot games. If you like to play live dealer games, you can try Cloudbet. This site has a wide range of live casino games for you to choose from. Lastly, your ultimate choice should be determined by your personal betting preferences, as betting preferences can vary with each player.

How Do I Get Ethereum?

You can get Ethereum through a cryptocurrency exchange. There are a lot of legitimate crypto wallets out there, and you can get ETH in just a few minutes by signing up with one of them.

Is There a Drawback To Online Sports Betting?

For people who prefer going out to eat and drink, sitting at a table for poker, or meeting and interacting with new people, online betting might not be the best option for them, so this can be a drawback. Generally, an independent online gaming experience is what you get in Ethereum casinos.

There isn't much social contact unless you're all crowded around your laptop with your buddies. However, If you're looking for versatility, convenience, and gambling privacy, then Ethereum casinos are the best bets for you; although this can be a downside for some people. Ethereum gambling sites offer unmatched privacy, simply because the Ethereum network is fully anonymous.

Tips for Using Ethereum Casinos

One tip before you get started with Ethereum casino is to check to see if the casino will convert your Ethereum (ETH) to dollars when you withdraw your winnings, or if they will keep it as ETH. You may get more or less based on the varying conversion rates between Ether and fiat. This is due to the shifting exchange rates between Ether and money.

If you have a crypto wallet, it's crucial to know how much it costs to transfer money. Coinbase, for example, will charge you a miner's fee(which can stack up and become high) when you transfer cryptocurrency outside the Coinbase network. However many Ethereum casinos do not charge you for making an ETH deposit. Also, it's easier to use other crypto wallets with Visa cards to help you make crypto payments seamlessly.

How Do I Get Started with an Ethereum Casino

Open a new account with a casino by clicking "sign up". Put your email address and a username, then click the "sign-up" button Check your inbox for a link. Ensure you check your "promotions" or "spam" folders to be sure you didn't miss the mail. Follow the instructions on the link and confirm your account. Make your first deposit into the account in your preferred cryptocurrency. Start playing your favorite game.

Conclusion

When it comes to online casino games, we've seen that the crypto business is getting increasingly connected to the gaming sector. Online Ethereum gambling sites and apps are becoming more prevalent, and even established developers are getting in on the action and creating games on the blockchains.

Until these games are perfected and developers find out how to integrate blockchain technology into them, why not play at well-established casinos that accept Ethereum instead? Those who have tried it haven't been disappointed, therefore we feel confident recommending the sites.

It's not unusual to have a hard time deciding which Ethereum casinos are ideal for you. To make the process less challenging, we suggest that you focus on the games that you enjoy playing the most while making your selections. To sum it up, ensure you have fun, stick with your budget and gamble wisely.

IMPORTANT:

Some sites mentioned in this article may not be available in your location. Gambling is strictly 18+, it can be addictive. If you have a gambling addiction, please call the National Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700 to get the help you need.

Contact Details

Crypto Thinkers

Nathan Dunn

nathan@cryptothinkers.co

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/6-best-ethereum-gambling-sites-in-2022-538156129

2022 News Direct Corp.