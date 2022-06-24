Priceline's Guide to Saving on Summer Travel Amid Rising Prices

Media Tour Highlights the Most Affordable Destinations for this Travel Season according to Priceline

This summer is looking to be a record travel season. Schools are out, families are planning trips, friends are set for adventure, and after the last two years of travel limitations, the demand, and prices, for travel are high.

So, how can you plan a summer vacation at a price you can afford?

As summer approaches and return to travel is top of mind, Priceline is a valuable resource to ensure that you are getting the best deals possible. Priceline is a one-stop-shop, with deals across hotels, flights, rental cars, cruises and packages, offering the opportunity to book travel with ease and find great travel deals for every budget.

The past couple of years people were looking for outdoor and open spaces. But this summer, big cities are back.

People are ready to socialize again, and big cities offer the culture, the entertainment, and dining experiences that they are craving. Cities like Las Vegas, Orlando, New York, Chicago, and Seattle are among the most popular destinations domestically for summer travel.

Internationally, Europe is the hot spot for Americans - with London, Paris and Rome topping the most popular lists.

Priceline is kicking-off their annual two-week Summer Sale with discounts on thousands of hotels and coupons ranging from $20-$100 off.

Priceline has a great rewards program called Priceline VIP - it's free to join and you start saving immediately after signing up with instant discounts on your next trip. You also get a coupon after each completed trip for even more savings. The more you book, the more you save.

On average, VIP Members' savings are 50% higher than non-members when booking hotels.

Priceline also just announced a new benefit of the program called VIP Family, which will help you unlock savings 3x faster.

Each member maintains their own private account, and this new feature allows up to three users to pool status by creating a VIP Family.

Now when any of you complete a trip, your totals are tallied into one status level, helping families gain a higher status and unlock more benefits, faster.

For more information, visit PRICELINE.COM/VIP

