Teague Egan at Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

The Founder & CEO of EnergyX on energy transition

Leading global entrepreneur Teague Egan, the Founder and CEO of EnergyX, gave a keynote presentation at the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference on energy transition.

Teague Egan at the 2022 LEW Conference

As the world energy transition is well underway, EnergyX has a mission to power that future! Teague and his team of world leading scientists and sustainable energy veterans at EnergyX are creating revolutionary technology to support the shift to clean energy and enable lithium-powered batteries, products, and applications.

EnergyX is a sustainable energy company focused on lithium extraction and recovery technology, forward osmosis (F/O), and solar thermal powered desalination. Combining these technologies will create a process dramatically lowering the cost of lithium resources. The company's goal is to develop technology and assets that turn it into one of the premier, low-cost lithium providers for the growing lithium-ion battery industry.

About EnergyX

Energy Exploration Technologies (EnergyX) has a mission to become a worldwide leader in the global transition to sustainable energy. Founded in 2018, the company is fundamentally changing the way humanity is powering our world and storing clean energy with breakthrough direct lithium extraction and processing technologies, as well as more effective battery and energy storage solutions.

About Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

As part of 1BusinessWorld, Leading Entrepreneurs of the World is one of the largest and most comprehensive entrepreneurial platforms and events in the world and features entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company's growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: "One World, One Business World". Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

