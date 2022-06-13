PFN Inks Expansion Deal with Orlich Office Complex Commits to Future in Marquette County

Marquette, MI

Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN), a leading provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications and Next Generation 911 services throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and parts of Minnesota today announced it has entered a long-term lease with Orlich Office Complex to expand its headquarters in Marquette.

In the last sixteen months, PFN has grown significantly adding thirteen new employees. It doubled the size of its headquarters in Marquette in 2021 but now needs to add more space to accommodate its anticipated growth.

Scott Randall, General Manager of Peninsula Fiber Network, stated "We now provide Next Generation 911 service to every county in Michigan which is amazing and are starting to see interest from the northern Wisconsin counties. Coupled with the growth we are experiencing with customers subscribing to our fiber optic network telecommunications services, we felt we needed to secure more office space in Marquette." He further stated, "We recently opened a second office in Lansing; however, our roots are in the UP, our owners are in the UP, and here we plan to stay for the long run."

