Webcor Elevates Allison McCue to Senior VP, Project Planning, Completing Succession Plan

California general contractor Webcor has elevated Allison McCue to senior vice president (SVP) of Project Planning, overseeing the company's estimating and preconstruction activities, along with design management, project support, Virtual Design Construction (VDC) planning, and contract compliance. She fills the position vacated by Jitendra "Jit" Pahilajani when he was promoted to executive vice president of Webcor Builders, the company's core-and-shell division. McCue will report to Pahilajani.

By filling the Project Planning vacancy, Webcor has completed the leadership succession plan initiated when CEO Jes Pedersen announced his plans to retire in 2023.

In her new role, McCue joins the company's Executive Committee, which provides oversight of company operations and offers guidance to the Webcor board.

"Allison has the distinction of having worked in every region where Webcor operates -- the Bay Area, Los Angeles, and San Diego -- and she has put in time with Webcor Builders, Webcor Concrete, and Webcor Drywall, giving her unique insights into how the company's various entities interact," Pahilajani says. "While the board applied a rigorous process to make this selection, including interviews and an objective rating system, choosing Allison for this role was easy."

McCue benefited from Webcor's unique job rotation program, which gave her hands-on opportunities in multiple parts of the company, Pahilajani adds.

While studying at Purdue University, McCue worked for three consecutive summers as a Webcor intern and joined the company as a project engineer after graduating in 2006. She was promoted to assistant project manager in 2009, project manager in 2012, senior project manager in 2014, and project director in 2017. In May 2019, she joined the leadership team of Webcor Drywall as a director. Over the course of her Webcor career, she has worked on a wide range of projects including graduate student housing at the University of California San Diego; Cal Memorial Stadium in Berkeley; Illumina Campus at Lincoln Centre in Foster City, and Menlo Gateway Phase 2 in Menlo Park.

In addition to her day-to-day job, McCue has assumed a leadership role with Women of Webcor, one of the company's employee resource groups. She also continues to mentor female students from Purdue as part of the university's Women in Construction organization, guiding them through summer internships and lending support as they start their careers. She was handpicked by Webcor and the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce to participate in Leadership San Francisco, a yearlong program dedicated to developing future community leaders.

As she assumes her new role, McCue will also ensure a smooth transition from the Drywall group. "They're an amazing group of individuals," she says. "I valued my time with them. I plan to spend my first few months in the Project Planning role listening and understanding. There's a lot of potential in the way we plan our projects. We can have a significant impact on the delivery side of the business. I believe that you have to be very open-minded about how we will achieve our goals but tenacious in our pursuit of achieving them."





Webcor, a premier provider of commercial construction services, is known for its innovative and efficient approach, wide range of experience, cost-effective design-build methodology, skill in concrete construction, and expertise in building landmark projects. Webcor's mission is to build structures of superior quality with integrity, continuously improve its processes by employing the best talent in the industry, and add social and economic value to its communities. Founded in 1971 and repeatedly honored as one of the Greenest Builders in California, Healthiest Employers, Top Corporate Philanthropists, Best Places to Work, and Largest California Construction Firms, Webcor has offices throughout the state in San Francisco, Alameda, San Jose, San Diego, and Los Angeles. More information is available on the Webcor website and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

