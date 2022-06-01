Road Scholar Looks Toward a New Horizon: Unveiling Exclusive Voyages Aboard World's Largest Sailing Ship

Boston, MA

Today Road Scholar, the not-for-profit world leader in educational travel for older adults, unveils eight new programs aboard Tradewind Voyages' SV Golden Horizon, the largest square-rigged sailing vessel in the world.

Golden Horizon was designed as a near-replica of the 1913-built ship, France II, but undertook its maiden voyage just last year. The luxury vessel features three pools, five bars, a library, spa, gym, formal dining room, restaurant and more. All 140 cabins have ocean views, and internet and wine with dinner are included for every guest.

"Road Scholars who join us aboard Golden Horizon in 2023 will be learning in luxury," said Road Scholar's Chief Program Officer, Maeve Hartney. "The heritage ship offers a special charm and sense of nostalgia with all the modern boutique-style amenities."

Road Scholar's eight new programs include a voyage across the Mediterranean from Greece to Sicily, Malta, Sardinia and Spain. All eight programs for 2023 are full charters— meaning participants who enroll in these exclusive voyages will have the ship all to themselves. The charter programs also include airfare from many major cities.

Not-for-profit Road Scholar's educational mission is reflected in these new programs. Onboard experts will lead studies in art, history, culture and more on small-group field trips in historic ports from Greece to Croatia. The programs are the newest in Road Scholar's collection of Adventures Afloat onboard floating classrooms around the world. Road Scholar has been offering shipboard learning adventures since 1998, including expedition, small-ship, riverboat and ocean voyages.

Road Scholar recommends this program for active adventurers. As it's modeled after a historic sailing ship, the SV Golden Horizon does not have an elevator on board, and field trips on land will require walking 3-5 miles per day over city streets and cobblestone paths.

Road Scholar currently requires all participants and Group Leaders to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and the ship will undergo expanded health and safety measures.

"Golden Horizon was designed with sustainability in mind," says Alan McGrory, Tradewind Voyages' CEO. "Because the ship is a sailing vessel, the captain takes advantage of local winds and currents as much as possible, so the engines— though eco-friendly— are rarely used. This means a quieter ride and a more environmentally conscious way to explore the globe." Passengers can also expect fresh, simply prepared meals, according to Tradewind Voyages' "eat well, be well" philosophy, with lots of options for vegans or vegetarians.

Road Scholar's inaugural charter aboard Golden Horizon launches in May 2023. See the programs and learn more at www.roadscholar.org/horizon.





