NaRaYa Silk Unveils New Flagship Store in Bangkok with Exclusive Silk Collection

Bangkok, Thailand

Today, NaRaYa Silk announces the opening of a new flagship store. There will be an opening special discount of up to 30% starting from June 1st to July 3rd, 2022.

Located in Siam Paragon, a bustling shopping complex in the centre of Bangkok, with an exclusive collection featuring silk clothing and accessories designed for everyday wear, the store spans 96 square meters.

With over 33 years of experience, NaRaYa has established itself as one of Asia's leading Thai brands, renowned for its uniquely designed handbags made from various types of fabrics. NaRaYa's success has made it possible to showcase the elegance and artistry of Thai silk on the global stage.

"We are very excited to unveil our new flagship store and to welcome our customers to our Siam Paragon branch. At NaRaYa Silk, we produce ready-to-wear silk clothing and accessories designed for everyday wear with modern designs and unique weaving techniques. Our goal is to offer silk clothing and accessories that is accessible to everyone," said Ms Wasna Roongsaenthong, President of NaRaYa (Narai Intertrade Co,.Ltd). Ms Wasna continues, "We take great pride in bringing Thai products to the global stage, helping to promote Thai craftsmanship to the world, and truly creating sustainable jobs for our people."





NaRaYa Silk's products are designed to look modern and suitable for all ages. This collection consists of clothes, bags, and scarves with brightly colored designs and carefully selected silk patterns. At NaRaYa Silk, all the items are meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, to create statement pieces that are affordable, valuable, and timeless while helping support the local communities.





Exclusive collection featuring special designed silk clothing and accessories

You can shop now at NaRaYa Silk, Siam Paragon Branch, 3rd floor or see more details about NaRaYa Silk at www.narayasilk.com

About NaRaYa Silk

NaRaYa Silk is a Thai silk brand with a vision in bringing Thai products to the global stage. Rooted in a rich heritage, NaRaYa Silk offers its customers with designed silk clothing and accessories that are affordable, valuable, and timeless. At NaRaYa Silk, all the pieces are meticulously crafted by skilled artisans from rural provinces in Thailand, to produce items that can be passed on for generations. NaRaYa Silk is committed to pursuing a sustainable business while also supporting a variety of social causes and local communities to create true value and strength for the sustainability of Thai people. For more information about NaRaYa Silk, please visit www.narayasilk.com

