AmeriLife & The American Home Life Insurance Company Team Up to Launch Medicare Supplement & Financial Expense Combo Solution

AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, today announced the launch of a ground-breaking, Medicare Supplement/final expense combination solution developed in partnership with The American Home Life Insurance Company (AHL) and designed to deliver two great products together to better address customers' holistic needs.

"We are extremely excited to partner with AmeriLife to offer highly competitive Medicare Supplement and Final Expense products intentionally designed to facilitate combination sales," said Tom Lobell, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of AHL. "Between our one-of-a-kind e-app technology, which enables both applications to be completed simultaneously from a single enrollment, and the extensive cost savings clients can access by bundling products, combination sales will never be easier."

For customers, AHL's Medicare Supplement and Patriot Series final expense products work in tandem to deliver the freedom provided by traditional Medicare along with the peace of mind in knowing their loved ones will not have to bear the burden of their funeral costs. In addition to highly competitive rates, The Patriot Series features a simple, electronic application process, instant underwriting, and seamless premium payments via direct billing through Social Security.

For agents, the combination is game-changing. Once clients have qualified for the Medicare Supplement plan, they're a few questions away – with no phone call required – from being accepted for their discounted, super-preferred Patriot Series final expense policy. And with a discount of up to 20% when combined with the Medicare Supplement plan, agents will help save their clients money year after year and improve client retention.

"This new solution is the rewarding combination agents and clients have been waiting for," said David Paul, national sales director for Simplified Issue Life at AmeriLife. "With a front-loaded commission structure alongside generous bonuses, agents don't have to let their marketing costs be a roadblock to success – especially while agents learn a new product to better cover their clients' holistic needs."

"It's rare that you see a solution with more benefits and less complexity, but this unique combination achieves exactly that," added Greg Etchison, vice president of Medicare Supplement and Specialty Health for AmeriLife. "It's a solution made with customers in mind – the way insurance was intended to be – and we're excited with its potential to help grow our agents' businesses."

The launch of this combo solution continues AmeriLife's intense focus on delivering innovative product design, and its partnership with AHL remains a testament to the companies' shared values and approach to developing modern health and financial planning solutions.

"Final expense is continuing to have its moment — and for good reason — as individuals reassess their needs, and those of their loved ones, for their final days," said Pat Fleming, executive vice president, Product Innovation & Corporate Actuary at AmeriLife. "By combining final expense and Medicare Supplement products under one, simple solution, AmeriLife and AHL are bringing to market a holistic solution that is in line with our unique approach to addressing clients' total health and financial wellbeing."

To learn more about this new combo solution from AmeriLife and AHL, including details on coverage amounts and other benefits, visit ahlpatriotseries.com.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as the leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 300,000 insurance agents and advisors, more than 50 marketing organizations, and 50 insurance agency locations. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com, and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About The American Home Life Insurance Company

The American Home Life Insurance Company (AHL) was founded in 1909 in Topeka, Kansas, under the name Kansas Home Mutual Life Insurance Company. In 1912, the Company merged with the American Mutual Life Insurance Company of McPherson, Kansas, and adopted its current name, The American Home Life Insurance Company, which the company has operated under for over 100 years. Throughout the last century, AHL's mutual corporate structure, conservative investment philosophy, and Midwestern value-oriented culture have enabled it to grow and prosper through multiple world wars, epidemics and recessions while fulfilling its commitments to its policyholders, agents and employees. To learn more, visit amhlifeco.com.

