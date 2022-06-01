Mariner Wealth Advisors Adds Taylor Wealth Management Partners to Its Latest Roster of Acquisitions

Wealth Advisory Firm Also Expands Offices in Washington, D.C.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, a national wealth advisory firm, today announced that it is set to acquire Boston, Mass.-based Taylor Wealth Management Partners, securing its second office in the Boston area. This acquisition is the latest in a series of moves to bolster its presence along the East Coast. Mariner Wealth Advisors is also expanding in the Washington, D.C. area with the addition of new Managing Director Bob Glass, who will oversee its recently established McLean, Va. and Bethesda, Md. offices.

"Mariner Wealth Advisors continues to invest in and expand its bench of exceptional talent with the addition of Taylor Wealth Management Partners," said Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner Wealth Advisors. "The team's collective experience, knowledge and commitment to serving clients with excellence will no doubt make them a natural addition to the Mariner family."





Taylor Wealth Management Partners was founded in 2014 by Hugh Taylor and serves more than 100 client relationships. With over 40 percent of its direct advisory assets under management stemming from multi-generational relationships, the firm's mission is to lead each client and family further along the path to financial peace of mind. Its advisors take a holistic, client-centric approach to its financial planning, wealth management and investment management offerings, with a focus on estate planning, tax exposure planning, and portfolio management including equity, balanced and fixed income portfolios.

"My 50 years of experience in this business allows me to say confidently that this partnership is the best next step for Taylor Wealth Management Partners to continue assisting its clients in achieving their goals and objectives in rapidly changing financial markets," said Taylor, managing partner of Taylor Wealth Management Partners. "Joining Mariner Wealth Advisors will broaden opportunities, not only for our clients, but for our advisors as well. We are delighted to join such an established firm, particularly as Mariner Wealth Advisors' ethos stresses ‘Client First'. We have always said that it is the client's money, not ours."

Taylor Wealth Management Partners will assume the Mariner Wealth Advisors name on its start date of July 1, 2022, following a June 30 closing, and will continue operations as before with its current team. This will be Mariner Wealth Advisors' 73rd location nationwide. Park Sutton Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Taylor Wealth in the transaction.

Mariner Wealth Advisors continues to grow along the East Coast. In Q1, the firm hired Senior Wealth Advisor Stephanie Anderson to support its growth out of its Bethesda, Md. location. Glass will work with Anderson to further the mission to better serve clients in the greater Washington, D.C. area as Mariner Wealth Advisors increases its presence in the region.

