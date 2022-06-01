CAF America Hires Leading Chief Financial Officer

Financial expert and business leader Rodger Jacobson joins America's leading domestic and international grantmaker

Charities Aid Foundation America (CAF America), America's nonprofit leader in international grantmaking with a network of more than 1.8 million charities in 135 countries, today announced the appointment of Rodger Jacobson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Since December 2021, Jacobson has served as CAF America's interim CFO providing guidance and support to CAF, the Management Team and the Board of Directors, with his knowledge of accounting, financial reporting, and forecasting. He brings a wealth of financial and executive leadership experience in the for-profit and nonprofit sectors which will be invaluable in helping develop and implement CAF's strategic plan now and in the future.

"Rodger Jacobson has distinguished himself as a seasoned and strategic CFO bringing thoughtful people management skills to the position," said Ted Hart, CAF America President and CEO. "Rodger's strong executive experience and financial acumen will be instrumental in the strategic decisions CAF will make, leading to more robust services for our donor clients and greater impact in the communities they support worldwide."

"I am thrilled to join the CAF America team and further serve the organization's mission at this time when there are so many needs in our global communities and the donors we serve trust us to help make decisions for the best use of their philanthropic funds. I am inspired to develop and support innovative solutions for CAF America that meet our strategic goals and enhance our grantmaking capabilities and the capacities of charities worldwide", said Rodger Jacobson.

Most recently, Jacobson served as a consulting CFO for a global nonprofit primary and secondary school group where he enhanced financial reporting, improved internal controls, and instituted cash flow forecasting to support over thirty private schools across the United States and Canada. Previously, Jacobson spent 15 years at On Campus Marketing, an e-tailer of products for university students, serving last as CFO. While there, Jacobson managed the accounting and finance teams as well as oversaw cash and inventory management. He was instrumental in the sale of the company through private equity in 2016.

Jacobson also serves on multiple nonprofit boards and committees including Camp Ramah of New England and the Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County, where he focuses his volunteer efforts on finance and development.

About CAF America

A leader in international philanthropy, since 1992 CAF America has been assisting corporations, foundations, and individuals in making strategic, effective, and tax-advantaged gifts internationally and domestically. Whether supporting organizations worldwide, providing swift responses to major disasters or helping build connections between global communities, CAF America turns donors' visions into impact. In its 30 years of operation, CAF America has granted over $3.8 billion to charities in 135 countries.

