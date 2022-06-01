VTS Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Company Is Recognized by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture for the Second Year in a Row

VTS , the commercial real estate industry's (CRE) leading leasing, marketing, asset management, and tenant experience platform announced today the company has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row in the U.S., and for the first time in Canada. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at VTS. This year, over 92% of employees voted VTS as a great place to work – 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We're extremely proud of this recognition as a certified Great Place to Work," said Nick Romito, CEO of VTS. "Our company culture and employee experience is a vital component to our company's success and is made possible through our team's talent, drive and dedication. We're thrilled to earn this achievement again in 2022, and are grateful for our team members and all that they do each day to make VTS such an exceptional place to work."

Since its inception, VTS' mission has been to become the CRE industry's modern operating system, and thanks to its talented team of hardworking employees, has made significant strides to cement that mission into reality. In the Great Place to Work Certification™ process, 92% of VTS employees agree that their work has special meaning, and is not "just a job."

To retain its top talent base and continue to drive recruitment as the company continues to grow, VTS offers best-in-class initiatives and perks that promote professional development and personal wellness to ensure a healthy work-life balance. This includes a generous leave policy for primary and secondary caregivers, unlimited paid time off, along with an annual stipend for continued education and more. In addition, VTS prides itself on its open and collaborative environment, which has transcended through to today's flexible work environment where employees are given agency on how to design the work experience that best matches their needs, and encouraged to "choose the way you want to work."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that VTS is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

VTS continues to experience rapid growth, and is actively hiring within various roles throughout the organization. Visit vts.com/careers to learn more.

About VTS

VTS is the commercial real estate industry's leading technology platform that transforms how strategic decisions are made and executed across the asset lifecycle. In 2013, VTS revolutionized the commercial real estate industry's leasing operations with what is now VTS Lease. Today, the VTS Platform is the largest first-party data source in the industry and delivers data insights and solutions for everyone in commercial real estate to fuel their investment and asset strategy, leasing and marketing automation, property operations, and tenant experience. With the VTS Platform, consisting of VTS Data, VTS Market, VTS Rise, and VTS Lease, every business stakeholder in commercial real estate is given the real-time market information and executional capabilities to do their job with unparalleled speed and intelligence. VTS is the global leader with more than 60% of Class A office space in the U.S., and 12 billion square feet of office, retail, and industrial space is managed through our platform globally. VTS' user base includes over 45,000 CRE professionals and industry-leading customers such as Blackstone, Brookfield Properties, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, Oxford Properties, JLL, and CBRE. To learn more about VTS, and to see our open roles, visit www.vts.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

