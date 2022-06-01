Simpay & Plannit Partnership Brings Integrated Solutions To Home Service Providers

Trevose, PA

Simpay, a full-service payments, payroll, and POS provider, has joined forces with Plannit and entered an agreement to resell Plannit's all-in-one field service management software integrated with its processing and payroll solutions to field services businesses across North America.

Both Plannit and Simpay share the core belief that an exceptional customer experience is key in every industry, especially home and field services. Simpay's integrated technology simplifies secure payment processing and enhances the payment experience for the end users.

"Partnering with Plannit furthers our mission to simplify the lives of business owners" said Lazaros Kalemis, CEO & Founder, of Simpay. "Both companies have a real passion and commitment to bringing outstanding products and services to business owners in the home services vertical across the United States and Canada. With Simpay's processing, payroll, and business growth tools, Plannit users can simplify their workload and get back to doing what they do best, running their business and delighting their customers."

"We're excited to work with Simpay as a value added reseller and integration partner to bring an elevated end-to-end billing solution to the market. Plannit is innovating the way that home service providers and home owners connect and do business by eliminating endless back and forth messages, automating communications and workflows, and providing a self-service customer portal" says Patrick Poirier, CEO & Founder, Plannit. "Embedding Simpay's payment solution aligns with our commitment to solve inefficient communications at every touchpoint so that entrepreneurs get paid faster, and increase repeat business."





About Simpay: Simpay, a Trevose, PA-based company, provides payment acceptance, employee management solutions, POS systems, and growth tools for businesses across North America. Since our very beginnings in 2000, our commitment to quality and transparency has been the basis of everything we do.

About Plannit: Plannit is an all-in-one field service app built to help Home Service Pros have a more productive workday by solving inefficient communications at every touchpoint, not just managing jobs. Plannit eliminates paper, endless back and forth messages and delays by automating communications and workflows, and keeps everything organized in a way that gives you a 360° view of your customers and work to be done at all times.

