PCMA Private Client to Present At IMN's Annual Non-QM Forum

Irvine, CA

PCMA, the pioneer and leading voice in Non-Bank Private Client Lending, will be presenting at IMN's Annual Non-QM Forum addressing the rise in interest rates and the super jumbo market. CEO and Founder of PCMA, John R. Lynch, will be speaking on the "C-Level Origination Panel" addressing how to build a profitable credit business in a rising rates environment; and the "Super Jumbo Non-QM" panel addressing the growing Private Client lending market; the importance of differentiation in the Non-Agency credit market; and other key trends impacting enterprise originations.

"The private credit markets are becoming more and more enticing to PLS investors as rates rise and mortgage companies look to diversify their business opportunities," said John Lynch, CEO and Founder of PCMA. "I am looking forward to discussing the amazing opportunities in the Private Client space as well as professional insights into how the industry can begin to arbitrage segment of the market that has been ignored for over a decade."

John R. Lynch will contribute to the discussion on "NonQM Super Jumbo" panel alongside fellow industry expert panelists: Eric Mitchell, Executive Vice President at Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group; Suzette Lipscomb, President & CEO at LBS; and Richard Bradfield, CEO at Arc Home LCC.

Following the Super Jumbo panel, Mr. Lynch will participate in the "C-Level Origination" panel alongside fellow industry expert panelists; Bose Gorge, Managing Director at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods'; Keith Lind, Executive Chairman & President at Acra Lending; Jason Biegel, COO at Change Lending; Aaron Samples, CEO at FGMC.

"Very few companies truly understand the complex needs of High-Net-Worth Estates, along with the historical struggles in securing mortgage financing over as well as PCMA does," said Lynch. "PCMA will continue to lead the way in innovative credit strategies for high-capacity estates; giving Private Clients optionality and flexibility they require and deserve."

About PCMA

PCMA is a vertically integrated Asset Origination and Convexity Management firm that specializes in Structured, Super Prime, Non-Agency, Private Client Credit. With its captive origination unit, PCMA has become the leading Non-Bank Private Client Lender in the U.S. What began as a linear venture has morphed into a vertical organization and industry leading incubator of ideas pushing the boundaries of innovation in high-capacity financial services. PCMA offers qualified individuals and institutions bespoke lending and advisory services across all major credit, and residential asset classes. PCMA is headquartered in Orange County, CA.

Additional information is available at www.pcma.partners & www.pcma.us.com

