Peninsula Fiber Network Completes Purchase of Fiber Optic Network in Emmet County

Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN), a leading provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications and Next Generation 911 services throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and Eastern Minnesota today announced that it has completed the purchase of an existing fiber optic network in Mackinaw City in eastern Emmet County.

The network was previously owned by Emmet County and T-K Fiber Systems. As a critical component of the transaction, Emmet County retains long-term rights to utilize the network for its governmental operations.

Thom Sumbler, Senior Vice President – Business Development, stated, "The system we have acquired is the first step in an aggressive development plan that will allow PFN to expand services it currently provides to several critical infrastructure installations, which serve both the Lower and Upper Peninsulas. We like win-win situations and believe this transaction benefits Emmet County, T-K Fiber Systems, and several important sector customers. In this case, PFN obtains more network in a strategic part of Michigan while also continuing to support one of its key governmental customers, Emmet County."

PFN operates one of the largest fiber optic networks in the Midwest. In addition, PFN currently provides Next Generation 911 service to eighty-two of Michigan's 83 counties.

