 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dr. Christian Busch at Young Entrepreneurs of the World

News Direct  
May 31, 2022 8:31pm   Comments
Share:

presenting on the serendipity mindset and how to create your own good luck

New York, NY

--News Direct--

Welcoming Dr. Christian Busch, the director of the Global Economy program at New York University's Center for Global Affairs and best selling author, at the 2022 Young Entrepreneurs of the World Conference, on the topic: The Serendipity Mindset: How to Create Your Own Good Luck #serendipity #serendipitymindset #entrepreneurship #entrepreneurs #youngentrepreneurs #startups #founders #leaders #leadership #entrepreneurialmindset

Contact Details

1BusinessWorld

Media Enquiries

+1 212-220-6677

info@1businessworld.com

Company Website

https://1businessworld.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://newsdirect.com/news/dr-christian-busch-at-young-entrepreneurs-of-the-world-328510079

2022 News Direct Corp.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com